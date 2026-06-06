Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Surveillance not subject to privacy laws, nor constitutions

Cyb3rMaddy

May 27, 2026

Wi-Fi sensing is becoming a powerful technology, capable of detecting movement and gestures without cameras, raising significant questions about online privacy. This video explores evolution of wifi sensing and its implications for surveillance, including its use in home security and how it could shape future technology. We also discuss the broader cyber security landscape as these capabilities become more advanced, making even a simple motion sensor a potential privacy concern.

Surveillance systems inside retail stores

May 20, 2026

Stores are one big surveillance network. Here is how they track you!

Gratitude

I thank the younger generation for making transparent the fact that entities responsible for good governance and the rule of law are absent; a signal to expand personal awareness and cooperate with one another. The old ways do not work b/c there is another way and every human being is equipped to find it. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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