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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Jun 14

Yes, all those signals can locate people. 5G can report a lot more details, and 6G just about everything. All those signals can also harm and target people, and what's worse is that they can converge:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-slow-and-invisible-killers

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