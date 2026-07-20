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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
2h

In April 2020 an international VP banker came to my house with 24 beer unexpectedly.

It was a Sunday afternoon.

He told me how this was going to play out as we crushed beers.

I laughed at him. It sounded crazy. Impossible that anyone would accept his plans

He pointed his finger at me for years. I told you so many times.

He said he had the playbook.

They where going to put guys like me in the streets. I would beg him for a loan to start over.

So far my head is above water. I credit the playbook story for staying ahead of the curve.

The banker and I had very little in common but we got along pretty good.

I have since lost contact with him. He didn't have the mRNA injections in the playbook and took several of them. They made him sick.

The banker left the country and his investment behind to my surprise.

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