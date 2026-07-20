Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Freewill

The forces of darkness sustain rulership in this freewill Earth zone through consent of human beings. To garner consent they cleverly mask disclosure of their plans as entertainment, irony, safety, convenience, progress, efficiency, and through psychological manipulation, propaganda, deception, etc.

By maxim of law, silence is tacit or implied consent. Hence, rulers perceive public silence frees them from karma b/c humans are responsible for their level of awareness and accountable for their freewill choices.

Who is ‘Banker’ Montague William the Third?

AI RESPONSE

Montague William the Third is a fictional character from the performance poetry piece titled “The Banker,” written by Craig-James Moncur and first posted on October 16, 2009. The character is portrayed by actor Michael Daviot and serves as a narrative device to critique modern banking, corporate control, and perceived societal manipulation.

Disclosure 2009 - Rear view mirror 2026

04:41 mins

Video transcript

The Banker 104KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

From Father to Son [The Banker excerpt]

I remember it clearly how all this begun

Family secrets from Father to Son. [= Secret Societies]

Inherited knowledge that gives me the edge [= The Law of Success in 16 Lessons]

While you peasants, people lie sleeping at night in your beds.

Back story: Secret Societies

Napoleon Hill was an understudy to steel tycoon Andrew Carnegie. Carnegie paid Napoleon Hill to interview hundreds of wealthy people to discover the formula for their success. It took Napoleon Hill 20 years to accomplish and write ‘The Law of Success in 16 Lessons’. Henry Ford and his ilk did not like their secrets being published, so Napoleon Hill was re-assigned to distill his findings, which led him to write the pillar in personal development called ‘Think and Grow Rich’.

Resource

‘The Law of Success in 16 Lessons’. Napoleon Hill’s book centers on the idea that success is not accidental but the result of deliberate thought, action, and persistence; taught to all members of Secret Societies, which accounts for their extraordinary wealth, power and control.

Shifting times

World chaos signals the old ways are unsustainable and that a new future is calling. When longstanding beliefs and/or assumptions are contradicted by new information, mental conflict often blocks human potential, creativity and solutions as follows.

Defending someone’s ‘story’

You believe you’re offering helpful information

The other person experiences an attack.

Not an attack on their intelligence

An attack on their identity.

Because if your evidence is true...

...their story must be false.

And if their story collapses...

What else collapses with it?

Their confidence,

Their certainty,

Their tribe,

Their understanding of history,

Sometimes even their family relationships.

Source https://cosmiconion.substack.com/p/the-normies-cannot-hear-you

Study program

Napoleon Hill designed the book to be studied and acted on -- like a course -- a course in success. Although some information may seem dated [1928], the fundamental truths remain valid.

Throughout the book are actionable exercises and techniques to help develop and refine personal skills in accordance with the 16 principles. Example.

Think tank

Lesson Two - A Definite Chief Aim

In this lesson, Hill explains and gives examples of his concept of a MasterMind, which is the bringing together of multiple minds, using organised effort, and focused towards achieving a definite (chief) aim.

In each of the lessons, Hill doesn’t just describe what these concepts and ideas are - he shows you how to create or formulate these for yourself, through the use of exercises and practical learning.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B9i0mKTbfAOiWjRJNDlrZmNlY1k/view?resourcekey=0-miceBT7MiUnchXw0FQFs0A

Options

If the book feels like overwhelm, search ‘book review’ or a video to see how that lands.

Peter Sage’s 5-Day Manifesting Mastery program is built around and demonstrates how ‘The Law of Success’ works. You can join a waiting list for the next 5-Day challenge here https://rise.petersage.com/5dc-page-1-waiting-list



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