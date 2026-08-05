Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Thanks to Judy for the video.

This case ‘is’ proceeding to trial

Jayden Beale

Jul 30, 2026

Excerpts

A government legal officer by day, lead plaintiff suing the entire Queensland Government by night. Jayden just built the biggest anti-mandate human rights case on Earth — and the state can’t kill it.

One man.

Thirteen expert witnesses.

Zero government experts.

History in the making.

Behind the scene

I started on my own with no support, no money, no understanding of the area of law to have filed the largest human rights case in the world. We filed 13 reports from people such as professor of medicine Wendy Hoy, an officer of the order of Australia. Professor of immunology Robert Clancy a member of the order of Australia. Professor Angus Dalgleish one of the top professors of immunology in the world. Professor Ian Brighthope one of the most experienced nutritional medicine experts in Australia and in the world. Dr. Philip Alman, one of the most experienced TGA, drug regulatory affairs consultants. Two scientists from the Institute for Molecular Bioscience at the University of Queensland. How we gathered these people from mainstream institutions is quite bizarre, but it’s remarkable and it’s going to go a long way.

We’ve got an associate professor in psychiatry, a senior lecturer in immunology in Curtin Medical School at the Western Australia University. We’ve got a general practitioner Dr. Mel McCann. Dr. Luke McLindon specialized gynecologist. We’ve got another super pharmacology expert as well. Whereas almost every case in the world would only file one or two reports, we filed 13. So this case will be historic.

I built it for the purpose of: the court will need to go against the scientific community to rule against us in this case. I think that is the best way to do this. You ‘can’ go against the system and succeed with the help of people and with assistance from above.

Medical experimentation

The government applied to have my case dismissed six different times on six different occasions in six different ways. This has arguably never happened before. It just goes to show the government is willing to break all norms to not defend this decision, which is to mandate and subject the entire general populace down to the age of 16 with scientific and more particularly medical experimentation.

We have 13 experts who are ready to go, who have filed all their reports and a trial will come early next year, who will say the Queensland government subjected the entire general population to medical experimentation with drugs that had a known risk of death for a disease, which had a dismal mortality rate, where the median age of death was 85.5 according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The government experimented on the public for a disease which has a lower mortality rate than influenza.

Your political establishment on both sides of the aisle believes it is lawful and reasonable to subject the entire populace down to the age of 16 with medical experimentation, which is the most irrefutable violation of one of the most fundamental human rights because it connects with the right to life as well. Jayden broaches quarantine camps, crime against humanity, visible successes and how to defeat people put in place against you.

Precedent

Once one case wins where it’s accepted that the drugs are experimental, accepted that the drugs had the risk of killing people for a low mortality risk disease, once that is accepted somewhere in a court of law people will be able to use that, take note of that and start asking questions everywhere else. So it’s not wasted, it’s important and I think it will go on to have significant ramifications in defending our freedoms and our human rights. 45:56 mins.

Human Rights challenge against vaccine mandates

My name is Jayden Beale and I am a legal professional who is personally and privately running a landmark human rights case against the Queensland government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed on the general public in 2021 and 2022.

Over the last 3 years, significant developments have occurred in the proceedings where we have forced the government to admit that the chief health officer did NOT give the mandates for the purpose of stopping COVID-19 transmission, which will be a national scandal if exposed at trial. Because of these developments, I have sought urgent assistance from an eminent King’s Counsel barrister to assist us in exposing this scandal and forcing the government to explain themselves at trial.

Your donations from this fundraiser will help me afford ongoing significant legal costs, as well as the costs associated with obtaining further expert reports from our leading medical and scientific experts. The case is nearing a trial, and being able to afford these costs is crucial to the case’s continued success. Continues at https://www.givesendgo.com/g6h11

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