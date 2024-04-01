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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information

To know the future study the ancient past

Ancient Phoenix Resets

By Jason Breshears / Archaix

During the first 40 minutes in the Part VII video below, Jason reviews records preserved from the ancient world that describe the Phoenix resets.

Tables of Ancient Literature and History

By John Nichol

Professor of English Language and Literature

University of Glasgow 1877

This book chronicles ancient history from BC 1500 to 200 AD. John Nichol was unable to continue b/c the number of books plummeted to nothing. https://dn790008.ca.archive.org/0/items/tablesofancientl00nich/tablesofancientl00nich.pdf

Linear chronology chart

Everything in the above ancient historical record is illustrated in linear chronology in a chart, which Jason Breshears / Archaix explains in great detail in the video below. Watch to learn 41:00 to 44:00 mins. The chart at 42:29 mins begins in the year 5239 BC, 3000 years before the flood in 2239 BC caused by collapse of the vapor canopy during a naturally occurring Phoenix phenomenon explained below.

Phoenix Phenomenon Montage

Vapor Canopy, Super Large Humans, No Rain

Noah lived during the vapor canopy period. It lasted 1656 years. It was a different world where people and animals grew to astonishing sizes. The vapor canopy atmospheric pressure, the vitamin and mineral rich content, the hydrogen, everything in the pre flood period was optimized like a garden paradise. 02:14 mins

Optimum vapor canopy conditions contributed to extended life spans. Adam lived to 930 years, Noah even longer, to 950 years. These long lifespans are not haphazardly distributed; they are systematically greater before the Flood of Noah and decline sharply afterwards.

Under vapor canopy conditions the day sky is purple and the night sky is magnified and bright. Sunlight comes through the thick layer of water in the mesosphere. At night, the stars and moon appear much closer and brighter. There's a misty dew on the flora every morning and it never rains.

The Phoenix phenomenon

Preserved records from the ancient world tell the story of a Phoenix phenomenon reset every 138 years. The last reset was 1902 indicating the next reset is May 2040.

The Phoenix activates with discretion and intelligence

The Phoenix not affect the entire world. When the Phoenix is activated, somewhere in this world will experience its effects; a huge wakeup call for that area.

To quote Jason Breshears / Archaix:

“The phenomenon is harrowing but it's almost as if a benefactor put it into place b/c it seems to target areas that are Godless and moving in the wrong direction. I have mentioned over and over again that the Phoenix phenomenon is discriminating. It goes by frequency. Those who are on the right frequency it totally ignores, like you don't even exist. You are not the issue. Ignore the world around you in order to pay attention to the world within”.

Phoenix phenomenon May 16, 2040 | simplified tutorial

Oct 27.23

The Phoenix phenomenon is a cataclysm protocol, not an intruder planet. The following are areas to be affected by the next Phoenix phenomenon May 16th, 2040:



New York City and much of the East Coast

Asia

Coastal cities

New York is headquarters to the United Nations and Lubavitch movement.

The 2040 Phoenix event marks return of the vapor canopy. 10:27 mins

Understanding Phoenix and Nemesis X: An Archaix Primer

July 25, 2023



The Phoenix 2040 and Nemesis X 2046 dates are not arbitrary. They are illustrated in meticulous charts, published books and videos to be an intricate and perfect mathematical construct clearly revealing both the Phoenix and Nemesis X will play a role 2040 to 2046 in reshaping our world. 12:55 mins

Prophecy

Prophecy is a preview of what is possible unless changed by those in its path. Modern, top level sciences are showing us how outer world reality is changed from within us. If the Phoenix and Nemesis X respond to frequency, will the majority of humans allow Satan who is the god of this world, stated in the bible 2 Corinthians 4:4, continue its reign of terror? Or, will we align our mind and heart to awaken potential within us, cooperate with one another, raise our frequency and contribute to transforming this dark construct into the garden paradise it once was?

Like frequency attracts like frequency

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution

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