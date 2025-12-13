The SECOND You See Emotions as Frequencies (Not Feelings), Reality Tunes Itself
Intersection of quantum physics and consciousness.
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
Coherence: The science of transformation
Quantum Rationalist
Dec 11, 2025
Emotions are frequencies, specific, measurable, electromagnetic oscillations broadcast by your nervous system that tune the quantum probability field [potential] into specific channels of reality. Each emotional frequency activates a different channel and the channel your system broadcasts on determines which version of reality materializes into your lived experience.
Feeling management and frequency awareness
When you relate to emotions as feelings, subjective experiences to be evaluated as good or bad, appropriate or inappropriate, healthy or unhealthy, you’re operating a tuning mechanism you were not taught to understand, producing random channel selection that manifests as chaotic, inconsistent life circumstances.
The second you recognize emotions as frequencies and learn to work with them as broadcast signals, reality stops being something that happens to you and becomes something that tunes itself to match your dominant transmission.
I’m going to show you exactly how this frequency tuning mechanism operates. Why every attempt to fix your emotions has been counterproductive interference with a precision instrument and how shifting from feeling management to frequency awareness transforms not just your internal experience but the external reality that crystallizes around your broadcast signal. 29:35 mins
90 second window
Here’s what changes everything about emotional experience. Frequencies have natural life cycles. They arise, broadcast for a duration, and naturally shift to different frequencies according to their inherent oscillation pattern. When you allow frequencies to complete their natural cycle without interference, they provide their channel information and then organically transition to the next frequency in your systems natural progression. Neuroscience verified this through tracking biochemical cascades associated with emotional states. When left uninterrupted, an emotional frequency completes its primary broadcast cycle in approximately 90 seconds. The neurochemical surge that generates the frequency peaks within 30 to 60 seconds and fully metabolizes within 90 seconds. Most people never experience the 90-second frequency cycle because they interrupt it with either resistance or amplification.
The transformative practice is this:
If negative self talk, fear, anxiety arise allow it to broadcast without interference. Don’t suppress it. Don’t amplify it. Simply recognize you’re temporarily tuned to a specific channel and allow the frequency to complete its natural cycle. This isn’t suppression. Allowing requires relaxation, simply letting the frequency broadcast cleanly without adding interference or amplification. When you allow anxiety frequency to broadcast for 90 seconds without resistance or story, the cycle completes as noted above.
Quantum alignment
Learn to gain full control over your life rather than unknowingly empower others.
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution
Why the Universe Responds to a Coherent Mind
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/the-feedback-loop-why-the-universe
Thanks for reading Our Greater Destiny Blog! Subscribe free
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
quantum
All we need to know regarding emotions and how we receive them can be found at mackr.substack.com. Each emotion enters into reality (knowable analog territory) from a 50/50 expression of time dilation. What this means is that the static state (pure linear & unknowable) releases emotions via a prime/composite numerical order of exchange. One example here is a 137 = prime (static) / 731 = composite (analog) vibrational exchange. This inverse exchange forces time to dilate, and is not calibrated to clock time at all. As time dilates so do emotions fill this elongated void (the decompressing of perceptional time) at an analog / static vibrational rate if exchange. So this tells us that emotions are static and compressed at a 6:1 ratio to motion. Time is variable this way, and motion is where we are coordinated to and base-lined. The confusion starts when we think that time is perceivable at only full speed (100%). This leaves emotions in a compressed state as a prime numbered coordinate at the infinite line. Here it is also locked by an indivisible and stationary prime number as its gatekeeper.
Here also is where physics begins breaking down into a linear state (Double Slit) and offers to us The Quantum State of things to wrestle with. This may also be why quantum is an exact science. In other words, quantum takes a position between the all knowing static infinite line and time & motion (T&M).
The same holds true as we transition out and away from [Static Delta, deep sleep] over to [Theta, quantum (REM)] and on into [Beta, what's for breakfast]. So, the Delta static state is unknowable ... where Theta is quantum ... while Beta ascends us into Alpha. Theta is only as understandable as what the REM dream state throws at us for rationalizing ... And is where we also conjure up correct answers for previously unsettling [Analog] thoughts. Remember, Delta is static, all knowing and perfect. Theta, is as close as we can get to it. So to some, quantum seems to be as 'weird' as our dreams.
Fascinating topic. Thanks for sharing.