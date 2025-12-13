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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Coherence: The science of transformation

Quantum Rationalist

Dec 11, 2025

Emotions are frequencies, specific, measurable, electromagnetic oscillations broadcast by your nervous system that tune the quantum probability field [potential] into specific channels of reality. Each emotional frequency activates a different channel and the channel your system broadcasts on determines which version of reality materializes into your lived experience.

Feeling management and frequency awareness

When you relate to emotions as feelings, subjective experiences to be evaluated as good or bad, appropriate or inappropriate, healthy or unhealthy, you’re operating a tuning mechanism you were not taught to understand, producing random channel selection that manifests as chaotic, inconsistent life circumstances.

The second you recognize emotions as frequencies and learn to work with them as broadcast signals, reality stops being something that happens to you and becomes something that tunes itself to match your dominant transmission.

I’m going to show you exactly how this frequency tuning mechanism operates. Why every attempt to fix your emotions has been counterproductive interference with a precision instrument and how shifting from feeling management to frequency awareness transforms not just your internal experience but the external reality that crystallizes around your broadcast signal. 29:35 mins

90 second window

Here’s what changes everything about emotional experience. Frequencies have natural life cycles. They arise, broadcast for a duration, and naturally shift to different frequencies according to their inherent oscillation pattern. When you allow frequencies to complete their natural cycle without interference, they provide their channel information and then organically transition to the next frequency in your systems natural progression. Neuroscience verified this through tracking biochemical cascades associated with emotional states. When left uninterrupted, an emotional frequency completes its primary broadcast cycle in approximately 90 seconds. The neurochemical surge that generates the frequency peaks within 30 to 60 seconds and fully metabolizes within 90 seconds. Most people never experience the 90-second frequency cycle because they interrupt it with either resistance or amplification.

The transformative practice is this:

If negative self talk, fear, anxiety arise allow it to broadcast without interference. Don’t suppress it. Don’t amplify it. Simply recognize you’re temporarily tuned to a specific channel and allow the frequency to complete its natural cycle. This isn’t suppression. Allowing requires relaxation, simply letting the frequency broadcast cleanly without adding interference or amplification. When you allow anxiety frequency to broadcast for 90 seconds without resistance or story, the cycle completes as noted above.

Quantum alignment

Learn to gain full control over your life rather than unknowingly empower others.

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution

Why the Universe Responds to a Coherent Mind

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/the-feedback-loop-why-the-universe

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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