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Robert Mack's avatar
Robert Mack
Dec 13

All we need to know regarding emotions and how we receive them can be found at mackr.substack.com. Each emotion enters into reality (knowable analog territory) from a 50/50 expression of time dilation. What this means is that the static state (pure linear & unknowable) releases emotions via a prime/composite numerical order of exchange. One example here is a 137 = prime (static) / 731 = composite (analog) vibrational exchange. This inverse exchange forces time to dilate, and is not calibrated to clock time at all. As time dilates so do emotions fill this elongated void (the decompressing of perceptional time) at an analog / static vibrational rate if exchange. So this tells us that emotions are static and compressed at a 6:1 ratio to motion. Time is variable this way, and motion is where we are coordinated to and base-lined. The confusion starts when we think that time is perceivable at only full speed (100%). This leaves emotions in a compressed state as a prime numbered coordinate at the infinite line. Here it is also locked by an indivisible and stationary prime number as its gatekeeper.

Here also is where physics begins breaking down into a linear state (Double Slit) and offers to us The Quantum State of things to wrestle with. This may also be why quantum is an exact science. In other words, quantum takes a position between the all knowing static infinite line and time & motion (T&M).

The same holds true as we transition out and away from [Static Delta, deep sleep] over to [Theta, quantum (REM)] and on into [Beta, what's for breakfast]. So, the Delta static state is unknowable ... where Theta is quantum ... while Beta ascends us into Alpha. Theta is only as understandable as what the REM dream state throws at us for rationalizing ... And is where we also conjure up correct answers for previously unsettling [Analog] thoughts. Remember, Delta is static, all knowing and perfect. Theta, is as close as we can get to it. So to some, quantum seems to be as 'weird' as our dreams.

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Jack Kraner's avatar
Jack Kraner
Dec 19

Fascinating topic. Thanks for sharing.

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