Tedros and dark agendas

Aug 12/23

The ‘Tedros File’ uncovers a criminal past of the World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus exposing him as a terrorist and serious criminal. Largely unnoticed by the public Tedros is a pawn that globalists are attempting to establish as the most powerful man in the world through new international treaties. It is up to everyone to take coordinated, effective action to stop this insidiously engineered international health dictatorship!

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, neither a physician nor a trained public health or epidemiology specialist, is an Ethiopian microbiologist, malaria researcher, and politician.

Tedros instead of being re-elected Director General sh/have been charged with crimes against the Ethiopian people. The violent terror group TPLF became a booster for Tedros. Tedros was accused of genocide in Ethiopia because he was one of three key decision-makers for “ethnic cleansing.”

Statement Warning Against Re-Nomination of WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom

David Steinman

Sept 21, 2021

In December 2020, Mr. Steinman filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court that accused World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom of crimes against humanity committed as an Ethiopian official. News of the complaint was featured on the London Times’ front page and went viral, exposing Tedros’ criminality to the world. David Steinman has a degree in Economics from the Wharton School. He was nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. https://books.google.ca/books/about/Money_Blood_and_Conscience.html?id=CvatAQAACAAJ&redir_esc=y

Despite a criminal complaint to the ICC, Tedros was re-elected in 2022 for a second 5 year term as WHO director general.

https://www.who.int/news/item/24-05-2022-world-health-assembly-re-elects-dr-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-to-second-term-as-who-director-general

Belt and road and ‘bribes’: Cotton says China paid off home country of WHO boss

Apr 17, 2020

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, said communist China paid “bribes” to Ethiopia when World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom was a cabinet minister there. Continue at https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/17/belt-and-road-and-bribes-cotton-says-china-paid-ho/

Time Magazine

Tedros rose to the top of U.S. Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in 2020.

Maridelis Morales Rosado for TIME

https://time.com/collection/100-most-influential-people-2020/5888335/tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus/

How did this rise come about for Tedros elected WHO Director-General in May 2017 and re-elected May 24, 2022 for another five years?

The Tedros file - is this who you want calling the shots [literally]?

Kla.tv takes a close look at the man whose power is to be expanded enormously, and who will be enabled to easily declare new pandemics worldwide. We are talking about Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), first African to hold this post and the first WHO head who is not a doctor.

The following 5-part Tedros file reveals shocking facts that have so far remained largely hidden from the general public:

File 1: The rise to be head of WHO

File 2: Most serious crimes against human rights!

File 3: Crime as Minister of Health

File 4: Tedros’ [dark] connections

File 5: Via health dictatorship towards world domination

Horrendous details and source links at the following link where you can choose your language https://www.kla.tv/26784

Coup d’etat

Compliance with tyrannical regimes is consent to abuse. Fact is, we teach people how to treat us. In other words …

If you do not have boundaries it is likely people will take advantage of you.

If you allow yourself to be abused that is consent to abuse, which often escalates.

To improve outer reality requires individuals to change themselves first. TY!

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