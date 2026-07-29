Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Poly crisis

Unshadowed

July 28, 2026

Over the last six months, as strategic reserves have been released and issues papered over, arteries of the global economy have closed. Oil reserves are now scraping bottom. Food and water crises have been declared. The control systems that was once UN/WEF tabletop exercises have gone live.

One on One with Christian

We are at the inflection point: the moment the technocratic system inserts itself between humanity and nature, between us and the Source of life itself. 20:15 mins

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If you appreciate anything I have ever published, please listen to Christian.

Source https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/this-is-it-unshadowed-conversations

Bab-al-Mandeb strait has been closed

If Bab-al-Mandeb closes, we are looking at a global economic shock that will dwarf anything we have seen in recent memory. Commodities will skyrocket, supply chains will be destroyed, and the cost of living for ordinary people around the world will become unbearable.

Chief ‘How’ Officer

When we surrender ego to the Creator of All That Is, Was, Ever Shall Be, the One True God not “Satan who is the god of this world” stated right in the bible 2 Corinthians 4; the call compels a response. What follows is up to the Chief How Officer and only power, not us.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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