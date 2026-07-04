Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Ufology Update

State of the Nation

July 03, 2026

Please do NOT be fooled by clever tactics of Avi and Hal in this latest version of the TTSA to give the public tidbits of tantalizing info about what has happened since at least Roswell with all the government lies and systematic efforts to manipulate everyone while research was secretly being conducted.

What we appear to be witnessing is a brilliant scheme involving Hollywood; the MEGA billionaires; Big Tech; the aerospace corporations; and the White House led by the Chabad/Palantir tag team of Stephen Miller and VP Vance. Continues at https://stateofthenation.info/?p=70130

Disclosure Day

By SOTN

June 14, 2026

What follows is some Hollywood motion picture history in order to correctly understand who CIA media agent Steven Spielberg really is; and what his main mission has been throughout his entire filmmaking career.

Hollywood and its movie production and TV programming enterprises are all owned and operated by Central Intelligence Agency (which is why the CIA is well known in global intel circles as “The Company”). Of course, the C.I.A. is nothing but the enforcement arm of the American Military Industrial Complex (MIC). And the MIC is but major division within the U.S. National Security State (NSS). And the NSS is a major organ of command and control within Global Power Structure of the extremely well concealed World Shadow Government, which administers the multifarious hidden agendas of the worldwide BEAST System.

Sine wave | warning

The reason why composer/conductor John Williams was pulled out of retirement by SS to compose the highly impactful music for Disclosure Day was because of how vital it is to the neurolinguistic aspects of this entire cinematographic psyop. Continues at https://stateofthenation.info/?p=67886

Off worlders

By Makia Freeman

June 2026

The controlled UFO disclosure op keeps advancing. It’s like the “Trump is fighting the Deep State” narrative (similar to good cop vs. bad cop strategy), yet people still fall for it despite Trump having thoroughly proved himself to be swamp critter. Whatever they tell us will not be the full truth. Aliens are already here and running the NWO.

On Friday May 8th 2026, the Donald Trump Admin released what they state will be the first of many UFO files or UAP files. The approximately 160 documents are available on a new government website (war.gov/UFO). It’s mostly a nothingburger, but it’s a start of the disclosure process, however note the attempt to link UFOs/aliens to war. Continues at https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-uap-ufo-file-release-video-315/

Beware Project Blue Beam

NASA’s Blue Beam Project has four steps to implement the new age religion with the Antichrist at its head. New age religion is the very foundation for the new world government, without which dictatorship of the new world order is completely impossible.

Blue Beam ultimate deception four steps

Aug 04, 2025

Learn how Project Blue Beam could be used to simulate a divine appearance or alien invasion — all to push a hidden agenda.

Engineered Earthquakes & Hoaxed 'Discoveries' The Big Space Show in the Sky Artificial Thought & Communication Universal Supernatural Manifestations via Electronics contains three different orientations:

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=2hbLpAWXxNw

Phasing Out Cash & Independence

It may begin with some kind of worldwide economic disaster. Not a complete crash, just enough to introduce some kind of in-between currency before they introduce their electronic cash to replace all paper or plastic money. The in-between currency will be used to force anyone with savings to spend or turn in their cash because they understand that people who have money and are not dependent upon them might be the very ones who will mount an insurrection. If everyone is broke, no one can fund a war: paper currency will cease to exist.

Continues at https://educate-yourself.org/cn/projectbluebeam25jul05.shtml

To dispel fear

As UFO/UAP narratives ramp up, please inform others so they can prepare for what possibly ‘lies’ ahead.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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