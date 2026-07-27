Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Vax-unvax studies proof

Dr. Wojak, M.D.

Oct 28, 2025

Not verbatim

American kids today receive 70+ vaccine doses by age 18 under the recommended childhood schedule—up from just 5 doses in the 1950s.

The clearest way to understand the health impact of vaccines is to compare outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated people (i.e., vax-unvax studies).

Regulators’ gross negligence

People have been clamoring for vax-unvax studies for decades. Not just grieving mothers of vaccine-injured children, but also the Institute of Medicine has been asking the CDC since 2013.

Neither the vaccine industry nor its regulators has published these comparisons. Anyone who might try would be committing career suicide.

Did anyone ask ‘Why not?”

The CDC admits in writing it has never conducted a study comparing health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

“CDC has not conducted a study of health outcomes in vaccinated vs unvaccinated populations.” —CDC, 29 July 2020

Instead of comparing vaccinated children to unvaccinated children, manufacturers study one vaccine at a time for just a few days or weeks, typically comparing it against another vaccine rather than a true unvaccinated control group. They never examine the combined impact of the full schedule, even though kids receive dozens of shots over a short period of time.

These are just some of the ways the industry hides vaccine injuries. Live links and more at https://drwojakmd.substack.com/p/unvaccinated-children-are-healthier

The Fourth Biological Law: Vaccinations are entirely unjustified

Based on the Fourth Biological Law and in view of the lack of scientific evidence of disease-causing microbes, vaccinations are entirely unjustified. Vaccinations are not only unnecessary but also unsafe because of neurotoxins, including formaldehyde, aluminum phosphate, or thimerosal (a mercury-based preservative) contained in vaccines. It goes without saying that a distressing vaccination experience can also trigger a DHS (scare-fright conflict, territorial fear conflict, fear-disgust conflict, feeling-stuck conflict) leading to asthma, diabetes, or muscle paralysis (see also meningitis).

It has been argued that the increase of antibodies following “immunization” is an “immune response” to the “virus” against which the person is vaccinated (the protein in vaccines is wrongly claimed to be an extract from “infected” cells). This is obviously a false and misleading conclusion. Since antibodies play an important role in wound healing, the rise of antibodies is rather an indication that the body is trying to heal the cell damage caused by the harmful toxins than a “reaction” of an “immune system” no one has ever seen.

“Analysis of data shows the often-repeated mantra that vaccines were key in the decline of infectious disease deaths is a fallacy. Deaths had decreased by massive amounts before vaccinations…” Live links and more at https://learninggnm.com/SBS/documents/five_laws.html#Five_Biological_Law

Documentary

July 1, 2025

In 2016, a media firestorm erupted when Tribeca Film Festival abruptly censored its documentary selection, VAXXED: From Coverup to Catastrophe, amid pressure from pro-pharmaceutical interests.

Compliance is primal programming

The ancient survival mechanism of wanting to be accepted by the bigger group comes as standard equipment in humans. In other words, most humans prefer safety of the bigger group; like a zebra that finds safety in the middle rather than outside when a lion starts to circle the herd.

Primal programming is re-programmable. To be continued.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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