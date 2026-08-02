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Doreen
5h

Aug 02, 2026 insert: Why Millions Are Living in Vans.

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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
1h

I live in Central America now Doreen.

I noticed that the lockdown broke a lot of people's Spirits.

Healthy men turned to drugs and alcohol. They never went back to work.

No one would consider hiring them now as they are unreliable.

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