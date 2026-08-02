Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Open air drug use Toronto, Ontario

Rebel News

July 22, 2026

When walking around the intersection of Queen and Bathurst, it's impossible not to notice the large number of people struggling with homelessness and drug addiction.

Many businesses in the area have closed, which locals say is due, in part, to drug activity. Teams of people walk around collecting needles and other items left behind by users.

Critics of harm reduction argue that normalization of drug use is only making the problem worse, with increasing numbers of people struggling with addiction on the streets of Toronto. 17:30 mins

Full story at https://www.rebelnews.com/investigating_torontos_drug_crisis

Homelessness explodes in Montreal, Quebec

Jason Christoff

Aug 01, 2026

A large operation is now underway in most Western nations. That operation is simple. The existing population is set to be replaced by newcomers. Monetary incentives flood toward newcomers and monetary punishments drown existing residents. It's happening in all Western nations, because there's one big central corporate headquarters above government.

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie uncovers harsh realities facing thousands of homeless individuals on the streets of Montreal as the cost-of-living and addiction crises continue in Canada. 22:10 mins

O Canada

The hybrid war being waged against humanity by the financial industry. https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/post/sensitive/chief-shawn-taylor-w-nino-bombshell-new-money-laundering-evidence

New to Canada Benefits Guide 2026

When you arrive in Canada as a permanent resident, temporary resident, or refugee, you may be eligible for a wide range of federal and provincial benefits. These programs are designed to help newcomers settle, support their families, and build their lives in Canada. Continues at https://govguide.ca/guides/new-to-canada-benefits-2026/

USA homeless

Aug 02, 2026



A closer look at the California homeless crisis 2026 - where fentanyl, housing insecurity, and homelessness continue to reshape lives across one of America's most influential states.

The distance between a rented room and the street is shorter than most assume

One unexpected expense, an illness, reduced work hours, or rising utilities can erase the thin margin keeping someone housed. Once that margin disappears, the path back can become steep. 30:29 mins

Vehicle dwellers

Aug 02, 2026

Across the United States, a growing number of people are turning vans, cargo vans, SUVs, and other vehicles into full-time homes—not for adventure, but because they can no longer afford traditional housing. Rising rent prices, record home costs, inflation, stagnant wages, layoffs, and the ongoing affordable housing shortage have pushed many working Americans into vehicle living. 32:59 mins

Resonance of compassion

May those living without a home tonight find rest, safety, and the steady support that allows them to rebuild. May they be met with dignity, practical help, and the quiet possibility of a locked door and a place that belongs to them again.

The engineered war on man



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Doreen Agostino

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