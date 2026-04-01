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Doreen
Jun 6

I just inserted text from ‘The Neuroscience of Letting Go’ posted by Gabriel, into AI Detector app .gptzero .me

The response reads | Chance this entire text is...

AI 100%

Mixed 0%

Human 0%

I will insert a screen shot of the response into my publication.

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