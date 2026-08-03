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Emotional hooks

Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)

Jul 27, 2026

No matter how this latest fiasco plays out, don’t let them shift your focus off the mechanism.

Every cycle, a new face gets built up, a sympathetic story gets seeded, and the emotional hooks go in fast. The victim, the supporting cast, and the antagonists are all clowns juggling your hope around in the circus, waiting for you to buy a ticket.

Then the money starts moving

GiveSendGo links, merch drops, subscription pushes. The same accounts pretending to be on your side are the ones cashing in behind the scenes.

This is how it works every single time. They create the character, seed the story, trigger your emotions, and funnel your money, all while performing solidarity the whole way through.

Watch the mechanism, not the mask. The mask changes every week but the mechanism never does.

Here is the mechanism, broken into its parts

Movement One: The Character

Movement Two: The Story

Movement Three: The Amplification

Movement Four: The Money

Movement Five: The Rotation

The Asymmetry

Apply the only test that matters. What does the person running the Give and Go actually lose if the story falls apart? Nothing, usually. The account keeps its followers. The platform keeps the ad revenue already generated during the viral window. The next character is already being scouted before this one finishes trending.

Meanwhile the donor who gave 40 bucks because their heart broke on a Tuesday afternoon has no mechanism to get it back, no accountability to demand, and no idea which of the 11 hands the money passed through actually kept it. You risk your money, your trust, and your attention. They risk a deleted tweet, maybe.

That is not a fair trade and it was never supposed to be a fair trade. No matter how this latest fiasco plays out, don’t let them shift your focus off the mechanism. Continues at https://sirescanor.substack.com/p/watch-the-mechanism-not-the-mask

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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