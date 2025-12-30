Our Greater Destiny Blog

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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Doreen
Dec 30

'Starve the beast' Just inserted.

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Sounder
Dec 31

Hi Doreen, I found this stack via the Unbekoming sub-stack. I agree about (the value of) our creative input to future forming, and look past existing 'stories' in order to better shape a new story. I ask questions, and asked what is spirituality this year. The answer given is that spirituality is the proper use or application of free will. Then asked, if people are aware of our creative powers, why does the world seem so messed up? To me it seems that while many claim to be invested in helping others, their primary interest is to help themselves or their ego aspect by shaping fancy words that provide status and a leg up on others. At any rate, we all need a common baseline for our thinking that more people can get behind in addition to the 'spiritual' types. My suggestion is to declare that the spiritual and the physical are fundamentally similar rather than taking them as being fundamentally different as we collectively do now. This may change our world away from a world of objects toward one defined by relationships. Happy New Year.

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