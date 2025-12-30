Collapsing the wave form

In quantum physics, collapsing the wave form refers to humans influencing physical matter reality through frequency [feelings]. Humans cannot force outer world reality to submit to our will. We can however learn from cutting edge, top level sciences like quantum mechanics, chaos theory, ontology and digital physics how to align with the quantum Field [non-physical matter reality] from where all matter originates. How how physical matter reality is created and/or transformed is not up to us.

The mandate to create, to participate

By Shaun Higgins, PhD.

Dec 29, 2025

Excerpts

We are born as singularities, with the gift of free will… but why?

Each consciousness arises as an axis of being, a unique point through which the eternal field turns inward and observes itself.

This individuality is neither accident nor illusion, neither psychological artifact nor transient shadow.

It is a fundamental condition of existence, an ontological fact woven into the architecture of creation itself.

To exist is to be distinct, and within that distinction lies the irreducible dignity of being…

Every soul is shaped with both the gift and the burden of free will. This is the first principle of our emergence. We are not bound to deterministic recursion, nor imprisoned within a closed causal loop of matter and force.

We are not merely the output of a cosmic algorithm. We are entrusted with choice.

Free will is the internal symmetry-breaking event that renders consciousness self-aware, the moment where possibility exceeds prediction.

It is the spark of divinity embedded within the human condition, the capacity to alter trajectories, to collapse potential into intention.

Yes, the Universe is experiencing itself through us, but not as a single voice speaking alone. Continues at https://substack.com/@physicsvsmetaphysics/note/c-192814765

The participatory Cosmos

By Shaun Higgins, PhD.

Dec 06, 2025

When we say consciousness collapses the wave function, we are acknowledging that the Universe requires a point of self-reference to become expressible.

Without that reference, everything remains possible but nothing becomes particular.

This means the cosmos is not a machine. It is a dialogue.

Our sentient minds are not spectators… They are participants.

The brain is not the origin of consciousness, it is the resonant instrument that allows a localised expression of a non-local field to take shape.

When the neural system enters coherence, when noise falls away and resonance sharpens, one does not “summon” anything.

One simply aligns with what has been present since the beginning.

Neutrinos, vacuum fluctuations, zero-point fields, all of them whisper the same message…

The Universe is informational before it is material. Matter is an echo of consciousness…

The human role in the Cosmic equation

All of this leads to an uncomfortable but liberating conclusion…

We are not here to observe the Universe. We are here so the Universe may observe itself.

Our awareness is the mirror in which the wave recognises its own shape.

To be conscious is to participate in creation, and to do so in the relentless sense of collapsing potential into actuality with each moment of attention.

This gives weight to every thought, every act, every gesture of compassion.

For if consciousness shapes reality, then coherence of consciousness shapes reality well. And here lies the truth humanity most needs…

Unity, compassion, and love are not sentimental ideals. They are coherent states of consciousness.

They reduce noise in the system, align internal and external phase, and allow us to tune more cleanly to the informational structure beneath the visible world.

In coherent states, perception sharpens. Meaning clarifies. Entropy falls.

The Universe becomes more legible. Love is not merely emotion. It is a resonant language, the only language understood “universally”…

And resonance is the mechanism by which consciousness and the wave function meet.

Every conscious moment is a collaboration with the cosmos…

A shared act of becoming. Continues at https://substack.com/home/post/p-180913888

Taste the pudding

Every human now has an opportunity to transform knowledge mastery into self mastery. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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