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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

The Uncomfortable Truth About Breaking Chains

Aug 02, 2026

There is a difference between being independent and being free.

Ibrahim Traoré didn’t just seize power in Burkina Faso—he seized a conversation that too many African leaders have been too comfortable to have.

“We will break every tie that has kept us in slavery.”

Not some ties. Not the convenient ones. Every tie.

And here’s what makes this statement dangerous to the status quo: it’s not just about the French military bases. It’s not just about the CFA franc. It’s not just about the unequal trade agreements written in languages our ancestors didn’t speak.

It’s about the psychological chains

The ones that make an African minister feel honored to be summoned to Paris. The ones that make us celebrate “aid” as if we didn’t mine the resources that built Europe. The ones that make us outsource our thinking, our security, our very dignity to former colonizers who changed tactics but never truly left.

Traoré is saying what many think but few dare to articulate: Independence Day was a ceremony. Freedom is a fight.

The truth is, the most sophisticated form of slavery doesn’t use chains—it uses dependency. It uses “partnerships” where only one partner profits. It uses “advisors” who advise you to serve their interests. It uses a global financial architecture where an African nation can be resource-rich and yet dollar-poor.

Breaking every tie means:

- Economic sovereignty over foreign “assistance”

- Security self-reliance over foreign bases

- Cultural confidence over borrowed validation

- Intellectual courage over imported narratives

This is why the West is uncomfortable with Traoré. Not because he’s violent. Not because he’s undemocratic. But because he’s uncontrollable. Because he’s asking the question that terrifies every neo-colonial power: What happens if Africa actually stops asking permission? Continues at https://substack.com/@theemergingalkebulan/note/c-306879032

Comment

Leon wrote:

It’s still a work in progress but the Traoré effect is creeping into the consciousness of black peoples everywhere. It’s working because it’s not just empty words but tangible results. The ground is shifting, the flywheel is gathering momentum.

We are blessed to be around now to witness it . We also need to play our part.

Break the cycle

It works b/c where attention goes, energy flows. The predator class, knowing this, project continuous negative news and propaganda for humans to parrot and keep parroting b/c like attracts like frequency. It also pits pit man against man to sustain the root cause of all suffering, which is the illusion of separation.

With pure intention, when we forward positive information, we contribute to a paradigm shift in our favour. How the shift occurs is up to a higher power, not us.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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