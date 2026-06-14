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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
Jun 14

They should know. They helped create it.

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1 reply by Doreen
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Doreen
Jun 14

'In case you did not realize' image added. Source https://substack.com/@christine646805/note/c-269629668

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