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Doreen
2h

Chief Cohaila explains the Condor Eagle Prophecy. We all live on the reservation now. 03:15 mins https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tKXId-QX-g

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Doreen
2h

July 22, 2026 just inserted link to Federal Bills 5 and 6

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