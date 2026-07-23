Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

A Note on Production & Technology

Connie Shields

July 22, 2026

The video and audio elements accompanying Cage of Consent mini series are produced using AI synthesis tools. To be clear: I am not anti-technology or anti-innovation. Technology should serve human potential. What I oppose is the predatory exploitation of technology, the non-consensual harvesting of our personal data, mass surveillance, and administrative centralization. I use these tools intentionally to analyze and expose the very systems being built around us.

Why Alberta, Canada?

Although this series focuses primarily on Alberta legislation and Canadian examples, this is not an Alberta story. It is not even a Canadian story.

It is a story about governance unfolding across much of the world.

I chose Alberta because it offers one of the clearest and most concentrated examples of these changes happening in real time.

Here, we can examine the legislation itself. We can read the amendments. We can compare what existed before with what exists today. We can watch authority move from one level of government to another, not through dramatic headlines, but through carefully written statutes, regulations, ministerial orders, administrative bodies, and policy changes.

The names of the bills will be different where you live. The political parties will be different. The personalities will be different. Even the language may vary.

But the pattern is remarkably familiar.

Whether you’re in British Columbia, Ontario, Texas, California, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, or Europe, I encourage you not to focus on Alberta.

Instead, focus on the mechanism.

Once you understand how these legislative mechanisms work here, you’ll know exactly what to look for in your own jurisdiction.

This series isn’t asking you to accept my conclusions. It’s inviting you to examine the evidence, understand the legislative language, and ask one simple question:

Is the same thing happening where I live?

If I was a betting gal, I’d go all in on YES!

Important introduction

02:27 mins video

https://unlockalberta.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-cage-of-consent

Resources

Direct links, PDF downloads, evidence etc. at https://unlockalberta.substack.com

The Coup Canadians Just Paid For

Thanks Chris!

Connie Shields

June 27, 2025

Bill C5 and C6. While you were sleeping, Your Rights Were Traded, Your Land Was Claimed, and Your Consent Erased

Continues at https://unlockalberta.substack.com/p/the-coup-we-paid-for-how-bill-c-5

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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