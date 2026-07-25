We’re just starting into Covid 2.0, right? + 1 million humanoid robots a year
Covid 2.0.
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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
The Hill To Die On
Dr Mike Yeadon
July 24, 2026
The day you sign up for a new format, global, editable, biometric digital ID, that’s the day that any possibility of a continuing, free life, free from perpetual interference and increasing control over every aspect of your existence, ends. https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-hill-to-die-on
“If you’ve not yet heard Catherine Austin Fitts recent remarks, I recommend you invest 12 minutes to watch and listen”. Mike Yeadon
What's Coming Is WORSE Than A Recession
Catherine Austin Fitts
July 22, 2026
Catherine Austin Fitts, former U.S. government official and investment banker, warns that rapidly developing technologies - from programmable money to AI surveillance - could fundamentally reshape personal freedom. Highly complex digital systems can be used to monitor, influence, and punish individual behavior, restrict access to money and services on an unprecedented scale.
Covid 2.0, right?
You shut down the straits. You bottleneck the straits, shut off the energy, and suddenly we’ve got gas rationing and spatial controls going in around the world. It’s covid 2.0. We did health, now we’re going to do transportation, right? We’re going to do energy. It’s clearly the next phase of the reset. That’s what you see all over the world.
Tesla Confirms Optimus Mass Production, Targets 1 Million Units Annually
https://robohorizon.com/en-us/news/2026/07/tesla-confirms-optimus-mass-production-targets-1-million-units-annually/
Trump on data centers and their energy/grid buildout
July 23, 2026
“You have to convince your community how great these things…you can’t fight it. You have to go with it.” 18 second clip
https://substack.com/@jeffereyjaxen/note/c-300535199
Interference patterns
If you watch the documentary ‘Illusion’, free July 24-26, 2026, you will see how ubiquitous interference patterns are used to keep humans spell bound and continually building the matrix, rather than transforming it to free ourselves also revealed. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/documentary-illusion-free-july-24
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
digital-evolution
Just inserted18 second clip: Trump on data centers and energy/grid buildout: “You have to convince your community how great these things…you can’t fight it. You have to go with it.”