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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

David Martin’s "malleable" reality

By Christine Massey

May 13.23



It’s as if some virus pushers against clot shots are competing to see who can come up with the most ridiculous “virus” narrative. Excerpts.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “science” consultant Jay Couey has been cultivating a fantasy world with his beloved Scooby-Doo and 4 imaginary “endemic coronaviruses”, attracting influential adherents such as Reiner Fuellmich.

https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/p/jay-couey-admits-no-virus-people

Robert Malone recently tweeted the imaginary “SARS-COV-2” has been “isolated… from over 10,000 people” at an institute (IHU) in Marseilles that was facing criminal charges in 2022 (thanks to Cindy Ragusa for this), and that “yes, this virus exists”. He then blocked some people who had the sense to challenge him on this.

On May 3rd, David Martin gave a presentation to “the European Parliament” at their third International COVID Summit. Despite having acknowledged the absurdity of virology on numerous occasions, and agreeing (at the 1:48:30 mark here) to support the Settling the Virus Debate challenge, Martin had a lot to say about “malleable coronaviruses”.

Dr. Tom Cowan ‘unpacks’ covid summit speak at European Parliament May 10.23

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0CTY9RrAQHbz/

Thought provoking content, comments/links here. https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/p/david-martins-malleable-reality-the

Despite several attempts Jay Couey never responded. https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Reiner-Fuellmich-Jay-Couey-RFK-Jr-PACKAGE-April-2023.pdf

Elon Musk Hires WEF Technocrat Yaccarino To Run Twitter?

May 12.23

Anyone affiliated with the World Economic Forum is anathema to the cause of liberty, freedom and free speech. Yet, Elon Musk made good on finding a CEO to run Twitter. In the midst of grandstanding as a “free speech absolutist”, Musk’s game of 4-D chess is becoming clear.

Now that alternative media types (like Tucker Carlson and countless conservatives) have returned to Twitter, Musk wraps them all up and delivers them into the belly of the beast. TN Editor https://www.technocracy.news/technocrat-musk-hires-wef-technocrat-yaccarino-to-run-twitter/

Are globalists building a media empire?

By Amazing Polly

Apr 27.23



04:55 - 23:00 mins Many highly regarded alt media broadcasters making video content are under contract. Amazing Polly takes a look at who pulls the strings, the web of interconnectedness, cross promotion of one another for profit, and connection to biotechnology.

View the image 03:18 mins https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ZIM1sYaCGWm/

Rumble investors

Peter Thiel, a major investor in biotechnology https://www.synbiobeta.com/read/meet-the-8-tech-titans-investing-in-synthetic-biology and Palentir’s Rothschild-backed technocrat is heavily invested in Rumble.

Apr 28, 2026

Thiel’s investment in Rumble aligns with his ideological pushback against Big Tech censorship. Furthermore, it cements his influence in conservative media spaces. https://www.webopedia.com/technology/peter-thiel-companies/

In 2021, Rumble bought https://locals.com where independent content creators are empowered to succeed and profit. Russell Brand and others from ‘Locals’ led to major contracts with Rumble.

Rumble partners

36:00 mins Yahoo and Microsoft.

Rumble executives

36:10 mins Tyler Hughes, Rumble CEO formerly 9 years with Bayer/Monsanto.



Michael Ellis, Rumble General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Rumble, formerly US Intelligence White House, Congress, NSA, Sr. Dir. Intelligence Programs NSC.

https://investors.rumble.com/corporate-governance/management/



40:21 mins https://rumble.com/v2kmt10-meet-the-so-called-independent-alternative-media-dig-into-rumble.html

Who really built Jordan Peterson's ‘ARC’?

There is a new Global Council fronted by Jordan Peterson that promises to save us all from a woke dystopian future. Is Jordan Peterson’s Alliance for Responsible Citizenship [ARC] an alternative to WEF or another group of predators finessing more control and wealth? Let’s find out.

Please watch and listen 35:35 to 47:54 mins.

https://rumble.com/v2dwmjq-surprise-jordan-petersons-arc-was-built-for-and-by-billionaires.html

Question everything and everyone

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen A Agostino

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