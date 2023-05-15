Our Greater Destiny Blog

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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Doreen
May 17, 2023

Thank you Caroline.

Conflict in the world reflects conflict in man. A coherent, peaceful, just reality requires authenticity and heart centered choices with ourselves, each other and nature.

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VINCE RAY
Jun 4, 2025

As always, the more things change, the more they stay the same. For now anyway; thank you for this post Doreen, I like the way you get to the crux of the matter. Stay well!

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