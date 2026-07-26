Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

WEF GLT & YGL Agents 1993–2025

You can search by country, province, state, to identify WEF agents in your area, their positions, related organizations and comments. https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vQkmkFiYU6TPcRrBWvXrrA7T1BRRCUVslYsg9sfj0i7ODUIXBmnjMvrSeEdbPlANCI3HmNSKcOsS7lm/pubhtml

WEF Agents Source: Jacob Nordangard, Ph.D.

The WEF GLT & YGL 1993–2023 list [below image] was originally compiled in February–June 2022 by Inger Nordangard (for Stiftelsen Pharos & Pharos Media Productions) and Anita Hasbury-Snogles (for Dr. Malone’s Malone Institute), with some input from others. It was updated in August 2022 and in September 2023 (mostly by Anita). This latest update (with addition of 2024 and 2025 YGL, corrections of minor errors, removal of duplicates, and more info added) is done by Inger Nordangard, October–December 2025, published 16 January 2026 (and updated again with smaller corrections and additions).

Global Coup d’État

“Young Global Leaders” (a five-year program started 2004/2005 and still running). In The Global Coup d'État, author and researcher Jacob Nordangård shares the history, describes the process, reveals the methods, and identifies agents of this worldwide takeover so we can take action before it is too late. Continues at The Gloal Coup d’Etat.

WEF GLT & YGL Agents by year

Some prominent world leaders appear to have been removed from the WEF website, or were never officially listed, but have been named by Klaus Schwab himself. The list is primarily based on World Economic Forum’s own published lists, press releases, and search engines. Many broken links at https://blog.jacobnordangard.se/wef-ygl-list/

WEF agents in governments

Feb 05, 2022

Through its Young Global Leaders program, the World Economic Forum has been instrumental in shaping a world order that undermines all democratic principles. For several decades, this program has nurtured compliant leaders acting as WEF agents in governments around the world. The consequences are far-reaching and may turn out to be devastating for humanity.

Continues at https://blog.jacobnordangard.se/world-economic-forums-young-global-leaders/

WEF Agents 2025 Class

Meet the Class of 2025, under the age of 40 who are redefining leadership in a changing world. This year's cohort is making a mark in diverse industries and sectors, and together they represent nearly 50 countries. Continues at https://www.younggloballeaders.org/2025-class

The King’s reset

June 2020, through the Prince of Wales’s Sustainable Markets Initiative and the World Economic Forum, his Royal Highness launched a new global initiative, The Great Reset.

https://www.royal.uk/prince-wales’s-sustainable-markets-initiative-launches-thegreatreset

Little is as it seems

So, the more each of us shares evidence of a world coup, the less potential for people to be blind-sided.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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