Why subscribe?

9 months before your birth an event unleashed one of the biggest battles in human history. The battle to be here, 400 million to one, in the dark, uphill, and guess what? You showed up. Subscribe free website if you care to know why.

Proposed value

To help make informed decisions. Through our publications and website we spotlight shifting realities veiled by mainstream media and/or censored. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/education

Balance and harmony

Join a community of like minds seeking personal growth and contribution to a new era. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution

Desired outcome

During these shifting times, we intentionally influence greater probabilities to materialize into our lived experience. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/science

Continuity

If you don’t see our publications please check your spam folder and mark this email as ‘not spam’. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca