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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Upcoming Jerusalem summit designed to launch an international Noahide court system and reshape Western civil law

By Jana S Bennun

June 11, 2026

The shift from “abstract” religious ideas to a real, functioning global Noahide legal system is happening right under our noses.

This November (2026), the First International Congress of Noahides is gathering in Jerusalem, and it is not just some casual theological conference. It is a highly organized assembly designed to build a worldwide Noahide judicial and political structure.

They are openly planning to draft a binding universal charter, elect councils across six continents, and officially launch the First International Rabbinic Court, or Beit Din:

Led by Rabbi Oury Cherki, this supreme legal body will use regional judges to oversee a strict, three stage process where non-Jewish people make official legal declarations, locking themselves into a centralized authority based in Jerusalem.

Delegates from all over the world will read a formal declaration in their own languages and hand the signed global charter directly to the Israeli president to secure official Israeli state recognition. Continues at https://janasutoova.substack.com/p/warning-israel-set-to-recognize-global

The conclusion is stark

By misterkel

Mar 31, 2026

There is no formal Noahide legal system in force today. But the infrastructure for influence exists: symbolic endorsement, moral framing, and flexible legal language. History shows that systems rarely appear fully formed. They evolve. Step by step. Principle by principle. And by the time the structure is visible, it is already standing. https://misterkel.substack.com/p/noahide-laws-legal-death-penalty

Institute of Noahide Code NGO

Non-government organizations NGOs are the new world order’s choice tool of subversion, destabilization and domination.

The Institute of Noahide Code recruits parliamentarians from all UN member states who share the goal of implementing these UN resolutions into national legislation. https://esango.un.org/civilsociety/showProfileDetail.do?method=showProfileDetails&tab=3&profileCode=7195

The choice tool of Conscious Creation

By Dr. Michael Sebastian

Dec 16, 2024

What if the limits you believe in – about life, reality, and yourself – are an illusion? What if reality isn’t something you’re trapped in, but something you’re helping to create?

This isn’t just some lofty, philosophical musing. It’s an ancient truth that’s been whispered across cultures and centuries, and now, modern science is starting to catch up. Conscious Creation is the idea that consciousness – your thoughts, your emotions, your intentions – isn’t passive. It’s an active force, shaping the world around you.

Your mind isn’t a spectator. It’s an architect.

Across cultures, across disciplines, one truth keeps surfacing: your consciousness shapes your reality.

This essay is your map through this idea. It’s a journey from ancient spiritual traditions to cutting-edge science, uncovering how thought and intention create the world around us. Explore how different belief systems and practices – from Buddhism to psychology, from visualization to energy work – all lead back to this same, profound insight.

Implications are massive

Here’s the thesis: Conscious Creation is the unifying framework that connects ancient wisdom and modern science. It reveals your thoughts, intentions, and focus aren’t just personal – they’re universal tools for shaping reality.

They challenge everything you’ve been told about limits – about what you can and can’t do, about what life and reality are. As we move forward, one thing will become clear: you’re not just part of the universe. You are a co-creator of it.

Core Principle: Consciousness Shapes Reality

Here’s the truth you weren’t taught in school: reality is not fixed. It’s not some immovable object you’re stuck inside, powerless to change. It’s fluid – more like a river than a brick wall – and that river bends and flows in response to something most people overlook: your consciousness. So let’s begin. https://medium.com/@babunow99/conscious-creation-07ee1d61b945

The power of focus and presence

By Dr. Joe Dispenza

June 11, 2026

In modern terms, alchemy is the art of transmuting negativity into possibility, of turning limitation into liberation. It’s a process that starts within but radiates outward, reshaping your experience of the world as you reshape yourself first. 01:41 mins

Rise above the noise

Believing is seeing. Imagine, sense, feel a conscious new era is dawning.

Part I Conscious evolution

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/elon-musk-says-ai-will-perform-jesus



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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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