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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

The World Is Not Ready For What’s Coming

June 12, 2026

Elon Musk recently described Neuralink's future capabilities as "Jesus-like miracles" — technologies that could restore sight to the blind, hearing to the deaf, and mobility to the paralyzed.

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From Ai

Elon Musk’s recent comments on Neuralink’s capabilities have sparked significant interest and debate. The technology aims to revolutionize the way people with disabilities interact with their environment, potentially offering new dimensions of human potential. Neuralink’s work is not only focused on restoring function but also on unlocking new dimensions of human potential. The company’s vision includes not only restoring sight and mobility but also hearing for the deaf and paralysis for the paralyzed. Musk’s comparison of Neuralink’s technology to “Jesus-level miracles” underscores the potential impact of such innovations on society.

AGI challenges human identity and transhumanism raises ethical dilemmas

Diary of a CEO host Steven Bartlett and guest John Lennox were in the disabled video:

John Lennox, Emeritus Professor of Mathematics at Oxford University and President of The OCCA Oxford Centre for Christian Apologetics stated:

“I know enough about this book here, the Bible, to realize the drive for humans towards self deification i.e. making themselves gods. You see it all through history.’

Implications of artificial general intelligence

Excerpt from the link below.

The pursuit of AGI reflects humanity’s desire to explore and expand its intellectual boundaries.

Continues at https://cryptobriefing.com/john-lennox-mathematics-reveals-a-word-based-universe-agi-challenges-human-identity-and-transhumanism-raises-ethical-dilemmas-the-diary-of-a-ceo/

‘Natural’ evolution

After ‘millennia’ of humans searching outside themselves to no avail for answers and solutions toward a life of joy, prosperity and fulfillment, is the pursuit of AGI reflecting humanity’s desire to explore and expand its intellectual boundaries …

A clue to start focusing within ourselves?

Natural rights of life and liberty are UNALIENABLE

Bouvier Law Dictionary, 1856 Edition

UNALIENABLE. The state of a thing or right which cannot be sold.

https://www.1215.org/lawnotes/bouvier/bouvier_u.htm

The natural rights of life and liberty are unalienable, incapable of being alienated i.e. sold and transferred … UNLESS you surrender, sell and/or transfer your UNALIENABLE rights through consent.

In addition to being born with UNALIENABLE rights from Infinite Intelligence called many Names including God, referred to by physicists as Universal Mind, the Quantum Field, etc., every human is born fully equipped to transition these shifting times through cooperation and contribution to a higher purpose … the evolution of consciousness.

Your mind isn’t a spectator, it’s an architect

The ancient multigenerational regime ruling this planet ‘know’ the power of human potential to end their rule. They also know what time it is on the evolutionary clock and are doing ‘everything’ possible to censor the truth of how to influence physical matter reality, taught to all secret society members and their families. If you think I’m kidding do an online search for ‘The Law of Success In 16 Lessons’ by Napoleon Hill, 1928.

Part II Noahide warning and Transcendence opportunity

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/1-israel-set-to-recognize-global

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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