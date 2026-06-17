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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
Jun 17

Also Musk says AI is "summoning the demon", and that standing there with holy water to keep it in check, "doesn't work out."

Gordy Rose (Founder of DWave), says that standing next to his quantum computing machines with their heartbeat, is like standing next to an "alter of an alien god". He also says that AI is like summoning the Lovecraftian Great Old Ones, and that putting them in a pentagram and standing there with holy water does nothing, and if we are not careful, they are going to wipe us all out: https://old.bitchute.com/video/sDrmHNs2D5BN

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Tom Karnes's avatar
Tom Karnes
Jun 17

Large language model, garbage in, garbage out. Trick question, what do A bombs on Japan, golf on the moon, and quantum computing have in common; fake fake fake

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