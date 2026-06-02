Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

1. AI detector

Thanks to Gavin at https://gavinmounsey.substack.com I found AI detector https://app.gptzero.me where I inserted the following publications b/c I suspected they were created by a software program, many of which tend to be lengthy and come with receipts.

The Unvaccinated (2026)

By Unbekoming

May 30, 2026



Lies are Unbekoming

Thousands of ‘paid’ subscribers

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-unvaccinated-f4d

Response

AI generated.

Chance this text is = 100%

Human 0%

2020 Pilot survey data comparison vaccinated vs. unvaccinated

This pilot survey provides numerical proof that vaccines are causing an exponential increased risk of chronic illness in America. Specifically, the odds that this large control group of unvaccinated children (as featured on this chart) would be exponentially healthier than vaccinated children by mere chance: 1 in 84,721,527,559,728,800,000,00 0,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,0 00,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000. This calculation is supported by the p-value 1.18E-83. See full report for detailed explanation. Continues at https://dn721801.ca.archive.org/0/items/sda-raymond-obomsawin-3-epidemiological-survey-graphs-vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated/SDA%20-%20Raymond%20Obomsawin%20-%203%20Epidemiological%20Survey%20Graphs%20-%20Vaccinated%20vs%20Unvaccinated.pdf

2. AI detector

I inserted text from the following publication into https://app.gptzero.me

Read the Email

By Ada Nestor

Jun 02, 2026

https://adanestorwc.substack.com/p/read-the-email

Response

AI generated.

Chance this entire text is = 100%

Human 0%

3. AI detector

I inserted text from the following publication into https://app.gptzero.me

REPUBLIC OF ALBERTA’S ONLINE TRADE CRASH

https://kellydwills55.substack.com/p/republic-of-albertas-online-trade-0b4

Response

AI generated.

AI 84%

Mixed 16%

Human 0

Activity

Exchange between the above author and myself. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/undrip-the-quiet-transfer-of-canada/comment/260603298

4. AI detector

I inserted text from the following publication into https://app.gptzero.me

B8: The Vitamin That Got Kicked Out of the Vitamin Club but Still Gets Sold Like One

https://medicinegirl.substack.com/p/the-vitamin-b8-pharmaceutical-proof

Response

AI generated.

AI 69%

Mixed 31%

Human 0



Medicine Girl’s Substack

Hundreds of ‘paid’ subscribers

5. AI detector

I inserted the following text into https://app.gptzero.me from a publisher on Substack I know personally.

Is Canada A Prison?

https://tedkuntz.substack.com/p/is-canada-a-prison

Response

Human generated.

Human 100%.

Without human data AI is nada

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/humanizing-ai-generated-text https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/non-ai-writers-list-please-support

Due diligence

Every human is responsible for their freewill choices. Due diligence to the best of our ability, includes an investigative process to avert sharing fear porn, propaganda and/or deceptive information from human and non-human sources.

Please share this investigative process so it can reach humans interested in the closest truth and willing to take responsibility for their choices. Thank you!



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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

non-human