AI detector | Software is not an intelligence
For awareness and due diligence.
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
1. AI detector
Thanks to Gavin at https://gavinmounsey.substack.com I found AI detector https://app.gptzero.me where I inserted the following publications b/c I suspected they were created by a software program, many of which tend to be lengthy and come with receipts.
The Unvaccinated (2026)
By Unbekoming
May 30, 2026
Lies are Unbekoming
Thousands of ‘paid’ subscribers
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-unvaccinated-f4d
Response
AI generated.
Chance this text is = 100%
Human 0%
2020 Pilot survey data comparison vaccinated vs. unvaccinated
This pilot survey provides numerical proof that vaccines are causing an exponential increased risk of chronic illness in America. Specifically, the odds that this large control group of unvaccinated children (as featured on this chart) would be exponentially healthier than vaccinated children by mere chance: 1 in 84,721,527,559,728,800,000,00 0,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,0 00,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000. This calculation is supported by the p-value 1.18E-83. See full report for detailed explanation. Continues at https://dn721801.ca.archive.org/0/items/sda-raymond-obomsawin-3-epidemiological-survey-graphs-vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated/SDA%20-%20Raymond%20Obomsawin%20-%203%20Epidemiological%20Survey%20Graphs%20-%20Vaccinated%20vs%20Unvaccinated.pdf
2. AI detector
I inserted text from the following publication into https://app.gptzero.me
Read the Email
By Ada Nestor
Jun 02, 2026
https://adanestorwc.substack.com/p/read-the-email
Response
AI generated.
Chance this entire text is = 100%
Human 0%
3. AI detector
I inserted text from the following publication into https://app.gptzero.me
REPUBLIC OF ALBERTA’S ONLINE TRADE CRASH
https://kellydwills55.substack.com/p/republic-of-albertas-online-trade-0b4
Response
AI generated.
AI 84%
Mixed 16%
Human 0
Activity
Exchange between the above author and myself. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/undrip-the-quiet-transfer-of-canada/comment/260603298
4. AI detector
I inserted text from the following publication into https://app.gptzero.me
B8: The Vitamin That Got Kicked Out of the Vitamin Club but Still Gets Sold Like One
https://medicinegirl.substack.com/p/the-vitamin-b8-pharmaceutical-proof
Response
AI generated.
AI 69%
Mixed 31%
Human 0
Medicine Girl’s Substack
Hundreds of ‘paid’ subscribers
5. AI detector
I inserted the following text into https://app.gptzero.me from a publisher on Substack I know personally.
Is Canada A Prison?
https://tedkuntz.substack.com/p/is-canada-a-prison
Response
Human generated.
Human 100%.
Without human data AI is nada
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/humanizing-ai-generated-text https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/non-ai-writers-list-please-support
Due diligence
Every human is responsible for their freewill choices. Due diligence to the best of our ability, includes an investigative process to avert sharing fear porn, propaganda and/or deceptive information from human and non-human sources.
Please share this investigative process so it can reach humans interested in the closest truth and willing to take responsibility for their choices. Thank you!
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
non-human
I numbered and just added 2 more AI detector responses.
We live in duality. It’s our job to fine tune our perception and distinguish between the false and the real. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/top-40-pieces-of-fakery-in-our-world