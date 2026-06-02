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Doreen
Jun 3

I numbered and just added 2 more AI detector responses.

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Doreen
Jun 2

We live in duality. It’s our job to fine tune our perception and distinguish between the false and the real. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/top-40-pieces-of-fakery-in-our-world

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