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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

I found the following on Reddit.

Bypassing AI detectors

Walter AI detector has received mixed reviews. Here’s a summary of what people are saying about its effectiveness and reliability:

Positive Experiences

Bypassing AI Detectors : Some users have found Walter Writes AI effective in bypassing AI detectors.

Natural Writing Style : Walter Writes AI is praised for maintaining a natural writing style.

Structural Integrity : The ‘tool’ is noted for preserving the original structure of the text.

Consistent Performance: Users have reported consistent positive results.

Mixed Reviews

Effectiveness on Turnitin : There are mixed results when it comes to Turnitin.

Reliability Issues : Some users have reported inconsistencies.

Client Checks: The tool’s effectiveness can vary when clients use different AI detectors.

Criticisms

Paid Tool : Walter Writes AI is a paid tool, which can be a deterrent for some users.

Potential for Misuse: There are concerns about using AI tools in academic settings.

Recommendations

Combine with Other Tools : For the best results, consider combining Walter Writes AI with other AI detectors and humanizers.

Manual Review: Always do a manual review and editing after using any AI tool.

Overall, Walter Writes AI seems to be a promising tool for humanizing AI-generated text, but its effectiveness can vary depending on the context and the specific AI detector being used.

Bypass AI detection

If you're looking for alternatives to Walter AI detector, Redditors have shared their experiences with several tools that can help you bypass AI detection and ensure your content is seen as human-written. Most recommended alternatives [over 40 links]

Continues at https://www.reddit.com/answers/16df3cd4-9b48-435d-bb0f-72c323e88ebf/?q=Walter+AI+detector+reviews&source=SERP&upstreamCID=1c51ea26-e5bf-4e1a-8f8c-d9f0f917c7b2&upstreamIID=d5c8893d-deb1-414c-846f-14713afc365a&upstreamQ=Walter+AI+detector+reviews&upstreamQID=a4f8fdac-4566-4985-ae57-c2e6f70ba4c1

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https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/ai-detector-software-is-not-an-intelligence https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/non-ai-writers-list-please-support



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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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