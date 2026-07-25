Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Bill C9 Provisions came into force July 18, 2026

The Combatting Hate Act (Bill C-9) confirms the Government of Canada’s commitment to strengthen protections for communities being made to feel afraid because of who they are, how they worship, or where they gather.

The bill is the Liberal government’s response to a rise in hatred. The bill has raised concerns about its impact on civil liberties and religious speech. Hundreds of thousands of Canadians wrote to Parliamentarians to oppose the bill. This guide is for anyone concerned about Bill C-9. It is legal information. It is not legal advice.

https://theccf.ca/bill-c-9-has-passed-heres-what-you-need-to-know/

Former statements posted on social media

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If government officials contact you about your online posts, consider recording the interaction. If you believe your rights have been infringed or that you have been unfairly targeted, we encourage you to submit a case application through the Justice Centre’s online portal here: jccf.ca/get-help/

Expletives

Comment posted July 18, 2026 at https://lawyerlisa.substack.com

I had the policeman at my door just before school was out. Why were they there you ask? Cause I used the F bomb with some entitled young parents parking in the bike lane thus people, children adults have to walk in the middle of the road. So me and my dog Jax’s walking in the middle of the road, walking past I say “Move your fucking cars. Enough parking illegally, are you teaching your children they do not have to abide by the laws?”

A couple hours later a policeman comes to my door for using the F bomb and an escalating altercation! Like WTF! I had a good conversation with the cop ... he says we

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Not all AI YT channels disclosing advances in neuroscience and cutting edge quantum physics to help humans disconnect from and/or transform the matrix, are authentic. I sense the following is authentic otherwise it would not be posted here.

Interference patterns

The documentary ‘Illusion’, free July 24-26, 2026, reveals ubiquitous interference patterns used to keep humans spell bound and continually building the matrix, rather than transforming it to free ourselves also revealed. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/documentary-illusion-free-july-24

To help break the spell

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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