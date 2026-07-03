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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

MAHA Optics on Technocratic Takeover of Food

By Unshadowed

July 03, 2026

I’d written that the new EO is an abuse of language, designed to advance gene-edited soil microbes and GMO crops in the name of “regenerative agriculture.” RFK Jr’s posturing with MAHA and pulling in Joel Salatin is a ruse. (RFK interviewing me was part of that ruse to give MAHA credibility, so actually I personally resent this!)

The fact that AgTech companies are now celebrating the new executive order tells you everything you need to know: they have hijacked the term “regenerative” (just like they did “sustainable” and “equitable”).

Pivot CEO: “By recognizing biological fertilizers and other advanced nitrogen management tools as creditable low-carbon practices, the USDA has sent a clear message that innovation that genuinely reduces emissions and improves farm economics will be valued and rewarded. That is exactly the right policy direction.”

Full report

See my full report here: unshadowed.substack.com…unshadowed.substack.com…

Pivot’s press release

https://www.pivotbio.com/press-releases/pivot-bio-applauds-usdas-rule-regenerative-agriculture-for-biofuel-feedstocks-and-presidents-executive-order-advancing-future-of-agriculture-precision-tech-and-support-american-farmer

Trump Declares National Emergency - Food Crisis Ahead?

Lena Petrova

Jul 03, 2026

Recent overseas conflicts and trade disputes have choked off supply. President Trump just hit pause on tariffs for Moroccan phosphate fertilizer. The move buys time, but the goal is to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. 10:32 mins

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation on June 29, 2026, temporarily removing import duties on phosphate fertilizer from Morocco under a food supply emergency declaration.

The move responds to global supply disruptions that have restricted U.S. farmers’ access to essential fertilizers, endangering agricultural output and national security.

The administration intends to collaborate with domestic firms to boost local fertilizer production and lessen reliance on overseas sources.

Why Now? Problem, Reaction, Solution?

The emergency did not come out of nowhere. Back in February 2026, President Trump used the Defense Production Act to safeguard America’s elemental phosphorus stockpile, an essential fertilizer component. Then in June 2026, he signed an executive order to accelerate agricultural technology development and strengthen food security. Continues at https://www.briefs.co/news/trump-proclaims-food-supply-emergency-halts-tariffs-on-moroc/

Their Solution

WASHINGTON, D.C.—JUNE 25, 2026—President Donald J. Trump today signed the Executive Order, Advancing Regenerative Agriculture and Strengthening American Farm Resilience, reinforcing the Administration's commitment to partnering with American farmers to build the healthiest, most abundant, and most affordable food supply in the world. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins joined President Trump in the Oval Office alongside four of the nation's leading regenerative farmers to discuss how regenerative agriculture can improve soil health, enhance farm resilience, increase profitability, strengthen rural prosperity, and help Make America Healthy Again. Continues at https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/advancing-regenerative-agriculture-and-strengthening-american-farm-resilience.html

Climate ‘The cold truth’

‘Climate: The Movie’ by Martin Durkin challenges the widely accepted narrative of man-made climate change by diving into the scientific evidence and political motivations behind climate alarmism. There is no evidence supporting the claim of increased extreme weather events or that current temperatures and CO2 levels are unusually high. Instead, we are currently in an ice age with low temperatures and CO2 levels compared to Earth's history. Explore political and financial interests behind climate alarmism, immense pressure on scientists and others to conform to the consensus. ‘Climate: The Movie’ encourages critical thinking and challenges mainstream views on this global issue.

Regulatory capture

Is about who governs, and how consent is erased without confrontation. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/regulatory-capture-201-playbook-revealed

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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