Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Plasticization of humans

The award-winning feature documentary Plastic People investigates our addiction to plastic and growing threat of microplastics on human health. Almost every bit of plastic ever made breaks down into “microplastics.” These microscopic particles drift in the air, float in all bodies of water, and mix into the soil, becoming a permanent part of the environment.

Now, leading scientists are finding these particles in our bodies: organs, blood, brain tissue, and even the placentas of new mothers. What is the impact of these invisible invaders on our health? And can anything be done about it?



Acclaimed author and science journalist Ziya Tong takes a personal approach by visiting leading scientists around the world and undergoing experiments in her home, on her food, and her body while collaborating with award-winning director Ben Addelman (Discordia, Bombay Calling, Nollywood Babylon, Kivalina v. Exxon) in an urgent call to action for all of us to rethink our relationship with plastic.

Documentary video

https://saveourfood.substack.com/p/plastic-people

What Is Black Plastic and Why Is It a Health Risk?

Mar 10, 2026

Black plastic is any plastic product colored with dark pigments, most commonly carbon black, a fine powder made from incomplete combustion of petroleum products. It shows up everywhere: takeout containers, meat trays, electronics casings, coffee cup lids, kitchen utensils, and cosmetic packaging. While it looks sleek and hides food stains well, black plastic has become one of the most problematic materials in the waste stream because recycling facilities literally cannot see it. https://scienceinsights.org/what-is-black-plastic-and-why-is-it-a-health-risk/

The solution here is not rocket science

We know what we need to do. We need to eliminate the unnecessary use of plastic and ban the most toxic formulations of plastic. How weird is it that there are probably a half dozen common plastic types that people come in contact with on a daily basis? The best science now tells us, medical professionals now tell us, that some types of common plastic are far more carcinogenic than others. https://news.mongabay.com/2025/03/microplastic-within-humans-now-a-health-crisis-interview-with-plastic-people-filmmakers/

Neurons that fire together, wire together

If more people knew how their choices contribute to self-harm, would they change their use and buying patterns thus creating new neuropathways in their brain that optimize health and more positive life experiences?

Part II Walmart Digital Shelf Label Technology

Stress test for retail’s next operating system and for shoppers. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/walmart-digital-shelf-label-technology

Share

Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

bpa-bpf-bps