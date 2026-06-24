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Doreen
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Addendum: The solution here is not rocket science. We know what we need to do. We need to eliminate the unnecessary use of plastic and ban the most toxic formulations of plastic. How weird is it that there are probably a half dozen common plastic types that people come in contact with on a daily basis? The best science now tells us, medical professionals now tell us, that some types of common plastic are far more carcinogenic than others. https://news.mongabay.com/2025/03/microplastic-within-humans-now-a-health-crisis-interview-with-plastic-people-filmmakers/

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