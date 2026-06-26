Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

A more digital shopping experience

By Aron Vaughan

Circa Mar 2026

Walmart is replacing paper price labels with digital tags in every U.S. store by the end of 2026. Concerns about replacing paper price tags with technology isn’t with the screens themselves, it’s more about dynamic pricing (also called surge or algorithmic pricing), or prices that fluctuate based on demand, time of day or even customer behavior. https://innotechtoday.com/will-walmarts-digital-price-tags-herald-the-death-of-fixed-prices/

What Walmart’s AI Pricing Patents Mean for Every Retailer

May 27, 2026

I read this as a stress test for retail’s next operating system: algorithmic pricing. The patents at the center of this debate are a good illustration of where the industry is headed, and where the blind spots are.

Walmart is not the only company affected. The standards we set now will affect retailers of every size and shoppers. Continues at https://www.inc.com/christopher-yang/what-walmarts-ai-pricing-patents-mean-for-every-retailer/91350049

Technology - a closer look

Most of the Electronic Shelf Labels [ESLs] are based on radio frequency (RF) communications. One aspect of ESLs is that they are wireless. They operate on a predefined frequency ranging from sub 1 GHz, 2.4 GHz, and 433 MHz. Display Data use sub 1 GHz as this RF gives the largest area of coverage and best penetration rates.

Some modern ESLs also come packed with WiFi networks, enabling high-speed, real-time data transfer. https://www.displaydata.com/2025/03/10/how-do-electronic-shelf-labels-work/

Wireless Radiofrequency Radiation Effects

What is the impact of electronic shelf label technology on shoppers, children, fresh produce and food?

We are surrounded by a silent, invisible, ceaseless blizzard of electromagnetic force acting on every cell in our body we cannot see, feel, or taste that has become normalized. The basis of ‘safety’ appears to be … if it doesn’t cook you like a hot dog, you’re fine.

The proof has been sitting in a filing cabinet since 1972

A conspiracy of established fact. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/biological-devastation-caused-by

Wireless technology is out of control

https://c4st.org

Human operating system technology

June 21, 2026

The human brain is a pattern recognition machine. Neurons that ‘fire together wire together’. Repeated co-activation strengthens connections; disuse weakens them. The picture isn't quite as clean as four words make it sound, but the four-word version captures the practical truth: your brain becomes what you practice. Small ‘repeated’ input compounds into a default state. 02:03 mins

https://www.holstee.com/blogs/mindful-matter/neurons-that-fire-together-wire-together

Part I Plastic People

Homo plasticus is tasked to tune in and turn on inner technology, to transcend the past and co-create a new era that is safe and sustainable for all life forms.



Everyone is encouraged to watch the documentary b/c it’s happening to populations world-wide and the power to change life for the better is ‘through’ us. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/documentary-plastic-people-part-i

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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