Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

USA Can’t Believe What Yemen Just Did

OPTM

Highlighted by Frances Leader

July 14, 2026

The Saudi regime, backed by American weaponry and diplomatic cover for decades, just suffered a catastrophic blow. The only refinery and pipeline the Kingdom depends on to sell its oil. The very lifeline that allows it to bypass the now contentious Strait of Hormuz has been destroyed in a single devastating strike by the Yemeni armed forces. This wasn’t a warning shot. This was a declaration the era of Saudi impunity is over.

If Bab-al-Mandeb closes too, we are looking at a global economic shock that will dwarf anything we have seen in recent memory. Commodities will skyrocket, supply chains will be destroyed, and the cost of living for ordinary people around the world will become unbearable.

Closure of the Bab-al-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz are not just military tactics. They are economic weapons that will force the world to pay attention to suffering of the Yemeni people. As oil prices soar and the global economy shutters, perhaps then the international community will finally realize you cannot bomb a people into submission and expect to get away with it.

Full-scale WORLD ENERGY WAR…..

Source SOTN

By Matt Bracken

July 15, 2016

A vassal state like Ukraine serves as a cutout or fig leaf to avoid a direct kinetic conflict between the principals. This fig leaf is wearing thin, as Russia is openly threatening the NATO nations providing deep-strike missiles and drones to Ukraine with direct attack.

Russia is also providing Iran with ISR support, allowing Iranian missiles and drones to rapidly attack mobile U.S. military targets in the Persian Gulf region.

In 2026, the current Energy World War may exploded into a Kinetic World War.

Continues at https://stateofthenation.info/?p=72126

7 Points to Remember About the Strait of Hormuz + Solutions

Jason Christoff

July 15, 2026

Excerpts

1. This war on/war off cycle is purposely organized to deplete the gasoline and oil reserves worldwide (including in the United States), as false hope is strategically inserted into the situation at regular intervals.

2. The US was founded as the 13 colonies by the UK ruling group. Although "fake independence" was always given back to each fake country by the UK ruling group, they still control all actors from the shadows.

3. Everything stays under the table until the US midterm elections are rigged in favor of the current lead actor, DJT. It wouldn't matter if it wasn't DJT, the exact same script will be played out because the UK ruling group owns all the movie studios and pays all the political actors worldwide.

4. The massive jump in gasoline prices, is set for just after midterm elections in the US. The ruling groups outlined their takeover plans for the entire world in their own words. Review here. If they tell you they're coming to destroy you and your family, my advice is you take them at their word.

5. This is why people like Warren Buffet are waiting on the sidelines with close to $350 billion dollars in cash....while your stockbroker has been instructed to hold your investments in the market, to be used to exit liquidity for the big dogs at the top.

6. The reason the ruling group worked so hard to control all the wrestlers (you call them politicians), while pretending Randy Macho Man Savage and Hulk Hogan are really fighting, is because this historical faux narrative represents the most efficient business model for maximizing profit...... as Joe and Jane Coffee Shop would never believe such a conspiracy is even possible, when it's quite easy to prove with a couple hours of research.

7. The end goal of this "war on/war off" plan is mass commodity scarcity and a commodity price super cycle that drives all prices over the moon....but not before the economy completely bottoms out. This "scarcity" and super high inflation will allow the deep state to start deciding who lives and who dies, who gets food and who doesn't, etc.

If you're looking to end up in a MAID camp [medical assistance in dying], food kitchen or on the receiving end of some eugenic ventilator/remdesivir/COVID injection protocols.... believing what the news and government tell you is the quickest way to get there.

Solutions …

To avoid all this, you need to speak up in a polite and intelligent way plus provide citations as to what you're claiming. You need to do this daily. Something intelligent, rational, logical and well thought out......daily!!

You also need to own assets, because all asset values will get caught up in this preplanned inflationary super cycle. This means inflation won't drown you and wash you out to sea. Owning your home is important, as many jobs will disappear as gasoline hits all time price highs, which means many current homeowners will lose their incomes. Make sure your home is paid off and you're carrying minimal debt loads if you can't get to zero. The top 10 list for prepping is in the link below.

False flag

Expect a false flag event very soon, which will most likely be a catalyst for people to "back up Israel and endorse the IDF's rampage of terror across the world", "turn in your firearms", "we need to police the internet more and remove truth from circulation," "initiate digital ID", "inject more vaccines," and/or "remove more human rights from the collective".

Don’t fall for more propaganda

Their "run out of gasoline, oil and fertilizer" con job is also a false flag of sorts, where they'll want to bring in a new economic order to "make you safe again and to protect you, your family and your grandma", which means "get rid of all of you." Continues at https://www.jchristoff.com/blog/7-points-to-remember-about-the-strait-of-hormuz-situation

UN calls for global water surveillance and restructuring of rights

Unshadowed

July 15, 2026

In 2005 the CEO of (WEF partner) Nestlé famously announced that water was not a human right.

Having announced their intentions, the technocrats set about crafting a crisis narrative to take control of this precious resource.

This year—not coincidentally coinciding with the UN/WEF announcements that we were entering a food crisis and must adopt genetically engineered crops—that crisis rhetoric was amped up to 11.

https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/the-technocrats-want-your-water-uns

Former Nestlé CEO To Lead the World Economic Forum

April 23, 2025

Klaus Schwab resigns from Wef: in his place, the board appoints Peter Brabeck-Letmathe. Brabeck’s appointment reinforces one of the longstanding criticisms of the Forum: its alignment with corporate interests above the needs of ordinary citizens. https://europeanconservative.com/articles/news/former-nestle-ceo-to-lead-the-world-economic-forum/

Primary Water

I just posted 3 links at the above Substack

1] 1985: What is Primary Water?

2] 2014: Rare Diamond Confirms Earth's Mantle Holds an Ocean's Worth of Water’

3] 2023 According to recent research, water within the earth exceeds five times the amount of water in all the world’s oceans. https://primarywaterinstitute.org/images/index_page/PWI_magazine/Primary%20Water%20Magazine%20FINAL%205-1-23s.pdf

Leverage the non-physical

Why attempt to improve physical matter reality using the ‘same patterns’ over and over, when clearly they do not work?

What manifests through force in physical matter reality is temporary. When you align within, which is power, what manifests is lasting.

What you see, when you look around, is a print out of our freewill choices. Yet, through a higher guidance system and aligning within, we can we free ourselves to transform this virtual reality into more of a garden paradise. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-iv-transcending-the-matrix

Share

Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

endtime