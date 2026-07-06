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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Virtual reality

By Tom Montalk

Jun 27, 2013



The virtual reality or matrix or simulacrum we live in cannot be transcended using only physical matter reality methods and thinking. To transcend rules of the Matrix Control System requires heart brain coherence aligned with the quantum Field a.k.a. Infinite Intelligence, Creator of All, God, Other Name.

All spiritual traditions affirm there is more to existence than the material universe. Every human has an inner core that is immortal and originates from outside the Matrix. This conscious core called Spirit is the origin of our freewill choices and sentience. It is the heart of our soul, the very fulcrum of our being. It is the only part of us that is permanent and real in an absolute sense.

We are here, but not from here

Human [body] beings [spirit] are intruders into the Matrix. Spirit is a foreign substance the Matrix antibodies try to neutralize b/c Spirit represents everything the Matrix is not. Spirit is the only thing the Matrix cannot fully control or understand. Everything else from human ego, intellect, to our physical, etheric, and astral bodies, to human civilization itself are well within grasp of the Matrix.

The Divine Realm

This Divine realm a.k.a. the Kingdom of Heaven exists beyond space-time, beyond the etheric and astral regions where occult influences of the Matrix Control System originate. The more you reflect Spirit instead of Matrix programming, the more your external circumstances come under jurisdiction of the Divine Realm. Spirit affects reality in unexpected ways that bypass deterministic laws of the Matrix.

Consistency is key

Only when Spirit grows sufficiently strong through us can the ego be transmuted. This is accomplished through consistently aligning with Spirit rather than feeding our ego. Those who value ego more than the truth are servants of the Matrix. To make progress, sacrifice ego on the altar of truth.

Unravelling the Matrix

Only through a higher guidance system that transcends logic and physical perception can we ever hope to exit the cages of conformity. Mind and heart, reason and intuition, intellect and Spirit working together, for each alone is not enough; the first and most important key to transcending the Matrix Control System. 06:19 mins

Map of consciousness

You cannot educate anyone up the map of consciousness. Every human is here to evolve through their own awareness and experiences. The only variable ascending the Map of Consciousness is the degree to which you embody love.

When we are contributing to something greater than just ourselves, we become a conduit for Divine power to move us up through the levels of consciousness toward a more coherent and fulfilling life. https://life-longlearner.com/how-to-measure-consciousness-using-the-map-of-consciousness-3-of-7/

Evolution I Physical Architecture

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-physical-architecture-of

Evolution II Computer Simulation

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-ii-are-we-living-inside

Evolution III Demiurge

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-iii-the-demiurge

To be continued.

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Our Greater Destiny Blog

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