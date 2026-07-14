Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Unified Spacememory Network: From cosmogenesis to consciousness

Haramein, N., Brown W., & Val Baker, A. K. F. (2016)

Journal of NeuroQuantology

Dec 16, 2025

AI summary

The concept of cosmogenesis suggests the universe’s creation and evolution are deeply intertwined with the development of consciousness. This idea posits that the cosmos itself is a manifestation of the evolving self-consciousness of the universe. As consciousness becomes more aware, it influences the structure and evolution of the universe, leading to the emergence of life and complex systems. The Unified Spacememory Network, a theoretical framework proposed by physicist Nassim Haramein, biophysicist William Brown, and astrophysicist Amira Val Baker, describes how information and geometry play a crucial role in this process. The network suggests that the interconnected architecture of space at the micro-scale is responsible for encoding information as memory and for the quasi-instantaneous access of information, which is integral to the development of self-organizing systems and consciousness. This framework emphasizes the importance of trans-temporal entanglement, where “future” maximally entangled states act as attractors, driving systems towards greater complexity and organization.

The evolution of consciousness is not just a personal journey but a cosmic one, with implications for our understanding of the universe’s origins and nature of existence itself. Exploration of this topic invites a deeper reflection on the relationship between our understanding of the cosmos and our understanding of ourselves. https://spacefed.com/isf-research/the-unified-spacememory-network-from-cosmogenesis-to-consciousness/

Neuroplasticity: Personal Identity Shift 2026

July 09, 2026

Neuroplasticity is the ability of the brain to change, or rewire, throughout a person’s life. Much of what humans have been taught is inverted. Advances in neuroscience and quantum physics invite humans to influence a coherent future through new awareness and higher level consciousness as follows. 10:12 mins

How to evolve in a simulated reality

Tom Campbell PhD

Aug 14, 2025

Most people think meditation is the only pathway to experience the depth of reality. In this video Thomas Campbell explains how to use another inner resource, perfect for those who have trouble quieting the mind. 01:21 mins

Heart torus activation

Use the power of your heart to energize/amplify what you imagine using your senses and as much detail and as possible. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-six-steps-to-activate-your

Crack in the matrix?

Endless fear and distractions purposefully divert human attention away from knowing our potential, as consciousness evolves and creation is drawn towards higher complexity. Advances in neurosciences and quantum physics invite humans to expand our awareness and raise our frequency to more easily navigate transition into a new era … either within and/or beyond this virtual reality.

Request for empirical, theoretical, and methodological contributions

NeuroQuantology aims to promote scientific dialogue and collaboration among researchers, practitioners, and scholars in the fields of neuroscience, quantum physics, psychology, philosophy, and related disciplines. The journal welcomes empirical, theoretical, and methodological contributions that enhance our understanding of the mind-brain relationship and fundamental principles of quantum mechanics that apply to the study of cognition and behavior.

https://www.neuroquantology.com

Illusion - Coming soon

July 13, 2026

A Thought-Provoking New Film Exploring Science and Consciousness

ILLUSION doesn’t approach this from a place of argument or ideology. Instead, it brings together scientists, philosophers, consciousness researchers, and skeptics (people who don’t usually agree) and allows their perspectives to exist side by side.

What emerges isn’t conflict, but reflection. A subtle shift in how you see other people… and how you understand your own experience of reality.

It doesn’t tell you what to think. It changes the space from which you think.

ILLUSION is free to watch for one weekend, July 24th-26th.

Trailer

We are instruments that play reality

https://forbiddennews.substack.com/p/a-thought-provoking-new-film-exploring

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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