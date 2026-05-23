Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Bank Act S.C. 1991, c. 46 [Canada]

Sunset provision

21 (1) Subject to subsections (2) and (4), banks shall not carry on business, and authorized foreign banks shall not carry on business in Canada, after June 30, 2025.

Sunset provision 2025

21 (1) Subject to subsections (2) and (4), banks shall not carry on business, and authorized foreign banks shall not carry on business in Canada, after June 30, 2026.

Sunset provision 2026

21 (1) Subject to subsections (2) and (4), banks shall not carry on business, and authorized foreign banks shall not carry on business in Canada, after June 30, 2026.

670 (1) Subject to subsections (2) and (4), bank holding companies shall not carry on business after June 30, 2026.

Amended May 22, 2026 to June 30, 2033

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/canada-bank-act-sunset-provision

Sunset provision

In previous cycles of 5 years each, the Department of Finance would begin consultations 18 months before the deadline. Consultation with stakeholders was transparent and inclusive. By the time legislation reached parliament it was a consensus driven bill without drama and passed with broad support. This time, the timeline is compressed.

BCBS is the Politburo of the world

Basel III was made by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). Its essence is in the following: BIS runs the IMF, and this, in turn, runs central banks of all countries. The body of such control is called BCBS – the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. BCBS outlined transitional arrangements from 2017 to 2028 to provide banks sufficient time to adjust their operations and practices to comply with the new standards.

Part I Legal relationship between banks/depositors

See ‘Engineered’ global financial crisis 2008-2009 at

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/what-is-the-legal-relationship-between

Problem, reaction, solution

In the wake of the global financial crisis 2008–2009 the Basel III framework has taken into account weaknesses identified in the financial sector and aims to ensure banks are better placed to absorb economic shocks while continuing to finance economic activity and growth. What follows is ‘their’ solution.

Office of Superintendent of Financial Institutions [OSFI]

OSFI is the sole regulator of banks and primary regulator of insurance companies, trust companies, loan companies and pension plans in Canada. https://www.osfi-bsif.gc.ca/en

OSFI, as a member of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), participated in the development of the international liquidity framework published on the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) website.

Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) 2026

Canada

Effective Date: May 1, 2026

Source https://www.osfi-bsif.gc.ca/en/guidance/guidance-library/liquidity-adequacy-requirements-lar-guideline-2026

Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) 2027

Consultation status: Open Canada

Publication type: Draft guideline

Category: Liquidity Adequacy Requirements

Effective Date: May 21, 2026

Sector: Banks, Trust and Loan Companies

Effective Date: May 1, 2027

Feedback by July 20, 2026

To review the version of this chapter currently in effect, please visit Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) (2026) Chapter 2 – Liquidity Coverage Ratio.

Provide your feedback to Consultations@osfi-bsif.gc.ca by July 20, 2026.

Source https://www.osfi-bsif.gc.ca/en/guidance/guidance-library/liquidity-adequacy-requirements-lar-2027-chapter-2-liquidity-coverage-ratio

Federal Reserve Board USA

Agencies request comment on proposals to modernize the regulatory capital framework and maintain the strength of the banking system.

Comments on all three proposals must be received by June 18, 2026.

Source https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/bcreg20260319a.htm

https://www.fdic.gov/news/press-releases/2026/agencies-request-comment-proposals-modernize-regulatory-capital-framework

Global

Algorithms restricted access to Basel III End Game requirements for other countries. Please, search your country to assess impact on your banks and your future.

I suggest the video narrator is of AI origin

Consequently, I searched for evidence included herein.

How to step out of the line of fire

The narrator explains the Basel III liquidity framework, the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR), and why regulators are reclassifying billions in assets that were never truly liquid. If you hold savings, ETFs, GICs, or structured products at a Canadian bank, this regulatory shift directly affects your financial position.

Normalcy bias

Human beings are hardwired to believe tomorrow will look like yesterday. Psychologists call it normalcy bias, a feature of human cognition that evolved to conserve mental energy in stable environments. In a world where most days resemble the day before, normalcy bias is efficient. It allows you to function without constant threat assessment. In the specific window of time between when a structural fault line begins to crack and when it becomes publicly visible, normalcy bias is not efficiency. It is a trap. It is the mechanism by which intelligent informed people remain positioned for a world that no longer exists.

Money illusion

The second psychological trap is subtler and more destructive than normalcy bias. It is what economists call the money illusion and it operates on almost everyone who has accumulated any kind of financial position over the past decade. The money illusion is the cognitive error of measuring your wealth in nominal terms in the number on the statement rather than in real purchasing power.

Binary choice

There is a binary choice available right now in this specific window before the convergence becomes visible to everyone. I want to frame it not as a financial decision but as what it actually is … a structural decision about whether you own assets or whether you own claims on assets.

Call to action

Who is raising awareness regarding global structural liquidity reclassification and its enormous implications? Awareness also allows individuals to consider removing armor of normalcy bias.

Focus in the present to steward the future

While populations repeatedly cycle in areas of concern [things you cannot change], your creativity and positive intentions empowered through heart/brain coherence to influence a coherent future remain delayed. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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