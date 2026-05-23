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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
May 23

There is absolutely no point in trying to get the establishment to change their ways. THEY DON'T GIVE A SH!T ABOUT US. This is plain. We are spinning our wheels for nothing as long as we keep supplicating the rulers. We need to take off the training wheels and start building a society we would love to live in. The blueprint has been laid if anyone is interested. Which you'd think everyone would be, but it's like trying to sell ice to Eskimos.

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
May 23

Hi Doreen, have you heard of Obsidian? This is a digital social credit system that is being stocked behind our backs and where everyone will come under four classifications with restrictions for all except one. And the CO2 usage will be charted and penalized if one goes over it. Except for "Sovereign" status. I would like to hear your thoughts of this. This will start coming in in 2027 but it is actually being populated now.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/awoJTyRftJg

and here is more detail:

https://www.cbdcintel.org/csrq-usdr-faq-2024

Even though this may not be true, we all know that they're doing plenty behind the scenes. They will confiscate everything. It is worth discussing even if it isn't true.

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