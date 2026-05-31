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International AI governance framework

By Courtenay Turner

May 21, 2026

On March 11, 2026 I published a long-form piece analyzing the announced launch of America at 250: A Beacon for the AI Age at Harvard’s Loeb House on May 1, 2026. That piece argued the book and its surrounding conference were not a birthday gift to the Republic but a blueprint for its supersession — a coordinated coalition operating under the language of democracy, renewal, and human dignity while quietly proposing to replace the Declaration’s metaphysical framework (unalienable rights grounded in fixed human nature) with an AI-governed “enlightened governance”.

The conference has now happened. The book has now launched. And in the ten days between May 1 and the publication of this follow-up, the Boston Global Forum has done three things that move the analysis from prediction to documentation.

Formalized international coalitions with Japan (LDP Global South initiative under Yasuhide Nakayama), Vietnam (Vietnam Report as implementation partner for “AIWS Trust Rating” and “AIWS Trust Index”), and Europe (Media Tenor for “AIWS Information Trust Infrastructure”) — converting the book’s vision into measurable standards, operational platforms, and a state-to-state cooperation framework.

Received a formal endorsement letter from Hanoi’s highest-ranking leader, Trần Đức Thắng, dated April 30, 2026, welcoming “practical collaboration” on “trustworthy AI governance for public services, information integrity, deepfake response, data governance, healthcare, education, and AI capacity development.” This is the state-level operationalization of the AIWS City Vietnam pilot I flagged in March.

Announced, on May 11, 2026, the formal evolution of AIWS from “AI World Society” to “AI Wisdom Society” — with the letter “W” now standing for both World and Wisdom. This is not a marketing tweak. It is the explicit branding pivot from technocratic-rationalist framing into perennialist-spiritual framing, executed at exactly the moment my Davos 2026 analysis predicted the climate-and-rationalism carrier signal would give way to its successor.

Important video

A 6 minute video walkthrough of the argument. The full documented version with sources continue at https://courtenayturner.substack.com/p/america-at-250-part-ii-the-implementation

Helena Blavatsky - spiritual delusion

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/age-of-deception-may-31-2026-world

America at 250

May 04, 2026

Today, May 1, 2026, at Harvard University’s Loeb House, on the occasion of America at 250: A Beacon for the AI Age, we stand not only to celebrate history, but to help shape the future.

We honor 250 years of America — 250 years of freedom, of creativity, of democratic aspiration, and of leadership that has helped inspire the modern world.

But today, we also look ahead. We look ahead to the Age of Artificial Intelligence.

And we affirm a truth of historic importance:

This new age cannot be guided by intelligence alone.

It cannot be guided by power alone.

It cannot be guided by innovation alone.

The AI Age must also be guided by trust.

By responsibility.

By human dignity.

By culture.

And by moral purpose.

AI Age of spiritual delusion

For this reason, we declare today the advancement of two essential and complementary pillars for the future of humanity. The first is AIWS Trust Infrastructure — a practical architecture of trust for the AI Age, created to guide governance, institutions, business, and society through standards, accountability, trusted implementation, and human-centered values.

The second is AIWS Lumina — a global cultural architecture for the AI Age, grounded in Love, Creativity, and Nobility, created to illuminate the human spirit through culture, inspiration, beauty, and noble values in a time of profound technological transformation.

Together, these two pillars form a beacon for the AI Age. AIWS Trust Infrastructure builds the architecture of trust. AIWS Lumina illuminates the culture of humanity.

We further affirm that the Boston Global Forum holds the leading role in this effort — providing the strategic vision, the core standards, the guiding values, and the international direction for the advancement of both pillars.

Continues at https://bostonglobalforum.org/global-alliance-for-digital-governance/beacon-declaration-and-process-for-the-ai-age-founding-aiws-trust-infrastructure-and-aiws-lumina

World Leader for Peace and Security

May 31, 2026

https://bostonglobalforum.org

To know the future study the past

What safe and effective revealed in the past reflect what peace and security will eventually reveal in the future through consent of majority populations.



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Doreen Agostino

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