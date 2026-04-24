Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

False light

For decades, the Freemason’s New Age movement stealthily and gradually advanced a new world order. Freemason Alice Ann Bailey who founded Lucifer Trust in 1920 changed in 1922 to Lucis Trust, an occult organization headquartered within the United Nations, was one of the first to use the term 'New Age'. https://www.universalfreemasonry.org/en/masonic-famous-freemasons

Inaugurated in 1904, the New Age Magazine was “the official organ of the Supreme Council 33°Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Southern Jurisdiction.”

Lucis Trust is no ordinary 3rd rate occult organization

The Lucis Trust Publishing Co. and their many fronts and organizations worship an "Externalized Hierarchy" of disembodied Ascended Masters who carry out the work of a Luciferian "master plan" for establishment of a permanent "Age of Aquarius" ruled by one "Sanat Kumara", "Lord of the World."

From Hierarchy to Technocracy

From ESC

Aug 09, 2025

Not verbatim

In 1947, Alice Bailey published Externalisation of the Hierarchy, a book most readers readily dismissed as fringe esoteric speculation. Bailey wasn’t making predictions — she documented a plan. Writing with clinical precision of someone with inside knowledge, she described exactly how human civilisation would be reshaped over the following decades. Her book reads less like prophecy and more like a project timeline — complete with phases, methods, target dates, and operational structures

Bailey laid out a systematic approach to planetary transformation to unfold over 78 years. The plan was to infiltrate and repurpose institutions from within, keeping their familiar names and symbols while redirecting their fundamental purpose toward global control. She described construction of ‘triangular networks’ that would later link government, business, and civil society into unified command systems — precisely the public-private partnerships, multi-stakeholder governance structures, and UN coordination bodies that now dominate global decision-making.

Accelerators

Global crises would create psychological conditions necessary for populations to accept rapid changes that would normally take decades to implement. Writing with remarkable specificity about the timeline, Bailey wrote that a ‘decisive first stage’ of this transformation would be completed by 2025, marking the moment when this hidden network would stop working behind the scenes and begin openly directing world affairs. For the first time in human history, unelected global bureaucrats gained power to suspend individual rights based on predictive models rather than actual events.

78-year timeline completed right on schedule

The ultimate goal was a planetary management system where unelected experts would make decisions for everyone, justified by appeals to collective good and scientific necessity. Advanced technology, data systems, and psychological techniques would monitor and shape human behavior on a global scale. Continues at https://escapekey.substack.com/p/from-hierarchy-to-technocracy

Luciferian reality

Aug 26, 2016

Plans to end Christianity by Helena Blavatsky were continued through her occult successor Alice Bailey. Within the United Nations headquarters is an ominous meditation room. The custodian of the meditation room is Lucis Trust Company. 12:12 mins

Historian who infiltrated UN-connected occult order - breaks silence

Dr. Heather Lynn

Apr 18, 2026

I spent years inside a mystery school with formal advisory standing at the United Nations. I was a student in their training program, assigned a handler who was a practicing psychologist in New York. I filed monthly reports under her supervision. I have a steel filing cabinet in my home office filled with the typewritten materials I received during that period, deliberately analog, deliberately off the digital record, and until now I have kept that cabinet closed.

The reason I am opening it now is that the prayer taught inside that school is being recited at a publicly scheduled global event May 31, 2026 and the theological content of that prayer maps with precision onto what orthodox Christian eschatology has always called the Antichrist. The Vatican’s International Association of Exorcists recently warned Pope Leo XIV of a global satanism emergency, describing symptoms. What I am about to show you is the infrastructure.

Alice Bailey claimed to have begun receiving telepathic dictation from a disembodied Tibetan Master named Djwhal Khul in November 1919. Bailey transcribed communications from the Tibetan for thirty years, from 1919 until her death in 1949, producing twenty-four books of esoteric philosophy still in print today through Lucis Publishing Company. Continues at https://drheatherlynn.substack.com/p/the-united-nations-prayer-used-to

Strong ‘delusion’ Sunday, 31 May 2026

On Wednesday, May 25, the monthly Goodwill Meditation Group Webinar [Lucis Trust] will take a special focus on Invocation in preparation for World Invocation Day.



World Invocation Day falls on the full moon of Gemini, Sunday, 31 May. On this day, people around the world will sound the Great Invocation with mental focus and heartfelt intent evoking the spiritual energies of Light, Love, and Divine Power so bringing them into fuller expression on Earth. These divine energies remain ever available and can be invoked on behalf of humanity and the world. https://www.lucistrust.org/the_great_invocation/wid

Rare and natural return of the golden age

Many indigenous cultures and major world religions forecasted 2012 as the end of the world as we know it, meaning the ‘end of darkness’. Before a new era can advance everything hidden is revealed to be purified. Hence present chaos. The Sun and Sirius rare and natural return of the golden age. 4 mins

What can we do? Tune inward …

Top level modern sciences ‘prove’ human emotions [what you ‘feel’] are frequencies and the frequency channel our system broadcasts tunes to the quantum probability field for that channel, which determines the version of reality that materializes into our lived experience.

Without fear and without judgement

If you will, each day until June 01, 2026 take a few moments to imagine, sense and ‘feel’ with deep heartfelt gratitude the Creator of All That Is, Was, Ever Shall Be Infinite Wisdom Highest Authority God counterbalanced for the highest benefit of all the May 31, 2026 strong delusion. The ‘how’ is not up to us.

Or activate your torus https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-six-steps-to-activate-your

Please share, otherwise silence is tacit or implied consent to what follows.

Part I of III Age of Deception

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/sanhedrin-noahide-laws-world-supreme

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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