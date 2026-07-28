Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Evolution hijacked by forces of darkness

July 27, 2026

Consciencia translates into consciousness. After following this world age shift for over 40 years allow me to ask “Who else could pull this off?” Doreen

Tomorrowland welcomes around 400,000 attendees and features hundreds of artists performing across multiple stages. Each year the festival follows a unique theme that shapes the main stage design and storytelling throughout festival grounds.

Festivals or New Age initiation rituals?

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Da5ObNWRtsD/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=AKRGYpsbiJGmkCDzCBC5-xE

Staged

Tomorrowland officially unveiled the 2026 Consciencia Mainstage and it’s nothing short of staggering. Standing more than 43 meters (141 feet) tall and stretching 140 meters (459 feet) wide, organizers call it the largest and most ambitious stage ever built in the festival’s history. The massive structure features 56 lasers, 38 fountains, and two towering waterfalls, transforming Boom, Belgium into a living work of art.

https://consciouselectronic.com/2026/07/17/tomorrowland-consciencia-mainstage/

Occult symbol: Soulless

While the All-Seeing Eye is esoterically associated with opening of the Third Eye to attain spiritual illumination, the One-Eye sign by celebrities and others is the exact opposite. With only one eye, in symbolic terms, you become half-blind to the truth. By hiding one eye, celebrities symbolically “sacrifice” a vital part of their being for temporary material gain. Since eyes are “windows to the soul”, this gesture symbolizes the partial or total loss of one’s soul.

Subliminal

Is there hidden symbolism in the logo letters? Does the golden staircase symbolize ascension, the great escape; staircase to heaven through light within?

Occult Rulers

One-eye symbolism represents the predator class and its agenda: Debasing the human psyche, normalizing satanism, normalizing mind control, normalizing transhumanism, blurring of genders and more. The ultimate goal: straying the masses as far away as possible from the truth, unity and evolution.

Mind Control

One-eye symbolism is also important in the occult predator’s secret obsession Monarch mind control a.k.a. project MKULTRA. There is a culture revolving around Monarch mind control complete with its own symbols including one-eye symbolism.

This is a painting by Kim Noble, a survivor of trauma-based mind control. This painting is called The Naming and relates to the naming of an alter persona.

Continues at https://vigilantcitizen.com/vc-resources/the-one-eye-sign-its-origins-and-occult-meaning/

1984-2026

George Orwell’s book ‘1984’ is a blueprint for predator control and censorship. Many editions feature the All-Seeing Eye.

Luciferian Festival ‘Mind Control’

As the world gets more unpredictable and people get more traumatized, these festivals are seen as an outlet to have a controlled feeling of rebellion and be indoctrinated by the music, by the sounds, the teaching seeded into these festivals. When it comes to manipulation through music, there are unnatural sounds known as dissonant chords that have a powerful psychological effect as follows.

Militarization of music

In September 1939, Rockefeller financial interests dictated the standard tuning for the note of "A" above middle C would henceforth be said to vibrate at precisely 440 hertz or cycles per second. This unnatural standard tuning frequency declared war on the subconscious mind of Western Man.

This destructive frequency entrains thoughts towards disruption, disharmony, disunity, distrust, while effectively suppressing spirituality, intuition and creativity. It stimulates the brain into disharmonious resonance, which ultimately contributes to disease and war.

Perhaps turn off the sound

July 27, 2026

Included the video to illustrate the magnitude and impact of the Tomorrowland Consciencia festival, a multi-year, multi-continent global theme uniting people of tomorrow in a common shared story of emotion, connection, and unity.

Tomorrowland 2026 Guide: Festivals, Packages

https://voyeglobal.com/tomorrowland-2026-guide/

Human energy harvest

Major events provide a massive human energy harvest [a.k.a. loosh] for dark entities. At the same time, with and without viewer awareness, the truth is revealed in plain sight. Loosh is considered life force energy from positive and negative human emotions. Dark entities feast on energy emanating from large audiences of human beings, which feed both performers and dark entities in great quantity through consent of man. Examples at https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/superbowl-2026-subliminal-messages

Share

Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

evolution-loosh