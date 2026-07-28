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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
25m

I knew it would come to this but it hasn't quite come yet. Anything that requires money cannot be trusted. I know we all "have to live" but nothing has come from big events. Activists who are serious and people who want to take humanity forward, would not attend them because they know how money works, that it is the tool of enslavement and don't make much money and try to do things either without money or using another system of record such as a local or alternative currency (not crypto). The addiction to money blinds almost everyone. Money done like this makes mercenaries out of everyone who uses it. The time is nigh.

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