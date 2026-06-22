Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath, PhD, MEd Neuroscientist and Educator

Gen Z is the first generation in modern history to under perform us on basically every cognitive measure we have, from basic attention, to memory, to numeracy, executive functioning, to even general IQ. Even though they attend more school than we did. What happened to decouple schooling from cognitive development? https://substack.com/@afterhollywoodonline/note/c-279167697

Written testimony

Jan 15, 2026

Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath, PhD, MEd Neuroscientist and Educator

Before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Executive Summary

Over the past two decades, the cognitive development of children across much of the developed world has stalled and, in many domains, reversed. Literacy, numeracy, attention, and higher-order reasoning have declined despite increased school attendance and expanded public investment.

The available evidence (from international assessments, large-scale academic studies, and meta-analyses) shows that increased classroom screen exposure is generally associated with weaker learning outcomes, not stronger ones. In narrow circumstances (e.g., tightly constrained adaptive practice and remediation), digital tools can support surface-level skill acquisition, but in most core academic contexts screens slow learning, reduce depth of understanding, and weaken retention.

Conclusion

This is not a debate about rejecting technology. It is a question of aligning educational tools with how human learning actually works. Evidence indicates that indiscriminate digital expansion has weakened learning environments rather than strengthened them. Our responsibility is not to maximize screen exposure, but to maximize the cognitive capacity and long-term flourishing of the next generation. Continues at https://www.commerce.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/media/doc/Horvath_Written%20Testimony.pdf

Alternate conclusion

For millennia, the ancient multigenerational dark regime controlling this planet has gradually, subtly and deceptively done everything possible to prevent human beings from knowing our potential to create and change physical matter reality; information taught to all secret societies and their families as follows.

Law of the Mastermind

The Law of Success in Sixteen Lessons is a seminal self-help book by Napoleon Hill originally published in 1928. Commissioned by Andrew Carnegie, the work synthesizes research from nearly twenty years of interviews with over 100 successful industrialists, including Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, John D. Rockefeller, etc., to distill a codified system for personal and professional achievement.

The core philosophy posits that success is built on mind-power and practical application of sixteen specific laws, cultivating Self-Confidence and leveraging Imagination. Hill argues that thinking is the most organized form of energy and that effective use of imagination, combined with cooperation and self-discipline, allow individuals to attract capital and transform abstract ideas into tangible realities.

The brain is the organ of change

The human brain is a pattern recognition machine. The sooner a child enters the beast system [day-care, kindergarten, school] the sooner new brain neurons can be wired and patterns [subconscious] developed to keep them playing small throughout life.

We are a work in progress

June 10, 2019

Unless we consent otherwise. https://drjoedispenza.com/dr-joes-blog/mind-is-the-brain-at-work

Consciousness is awareness without ego

Transhumanism is designed and marketed for humans to ‘consent’ to merge machine and man, before ever knowing what it truly means to be a human [body] being [spirit].



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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

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