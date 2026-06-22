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Doreen
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Fundamentals of reality. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/the-science-of-how-frequency-beast

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Elsa's avatar
Elsa
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Makes good sense to me. We know that screens don't care. There is an un-livingness to them. No engagement. Nothing stimulating. Fine to have screens, like we would turn to a book - in addition to everything else. Not fine as a substitute for being with a person.

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