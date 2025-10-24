The science of how frequency beats biochemistry Part II of II
Intention and attention influence physical reality.
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
Pause and reflect
The following and other scientific studies validate timeless wisdom. Physical matter reality and non-physical matter reality prove every moment is an opportunity to create and/or influence outer reality for the better from inside ourselves.
Scientific studies
#1 Harvard Reverse Aging Study (1979) Conducted By: Ellen Langer, Harvard.
The Setup: Group of elderly men (70s and 80s)
● Experiment in converted monastery
● Environment retrofitted to 20 YEARS EARLIER ○ Music from 20 years before ○ Labels on soup tins from 20 years before ○ Magazines from 20 years before
● Brain/environment made them believe it was 20 years before
The Instructions:
● Live as if it was 1959 (not 1979)
● Discuss news in present tense (Castro’s rise in Cuba)
● Speak about younger selves in present tense
● NO explicit mention of health focus
● Kept off table Measurements: All biomechanics and bloods taken before and after
The Only Instruction:
Mentally step back in time.
Results after just 5 DAYS
Measurable Improvements In:
● Vision
● Hearing
● Memory
● Grip strength
● Joint flexibility improved
● Posture became more upright
● Biological markers of aging (like finger length due to arthritis) showed signs of REVERSAL
● Independent observers said they LOOKED YOUNGER in photos
The Timeframe: From walking in with arthritis and stiffness to walking out straighter with blood markers that were biologically reversed, fingers that got longer, they grew taller FIVE DAYS.
The Impact:
“Five days of just believing they were 20 years younger had more impact on their physiological reality than any kind of drug.”
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/334350120_Ageing_as_a_mindset_A_study_protocol_to_rejuvenate_older_adults_with_a_counterclockwise_psychological_intervention
# 2 Knee Surgery Placebo Study (2002) Published: New England Journal of Medicine
2002 The Documentary: Made into documentary, then PULLED. Why was is pulled?
“Because secret societies control what goes into mainstream media.”
The Setup: 180 patients with severe knee pain
● Divided into THREE groups (60 each)
● Decent control Group A: Underwent ACTUAL surgery. Removal of cartilage causing arthritis and pain
● Group B: Received “flush” procedure
● Group C: Went through SHAM surgery
● General anesthetic. Incision made in knee
● NO OPERATION took place
● Stitched up
● Told surgery was complete SUCCESS
The Results (Two Years Later)
All THREE groups recorded SIMILAR levels of pain relief
The Placebo (Sham Surgery): Improved JUST AS MUCH as people who went through REAL surgery
The Key Quote: Dr. Bruce Mosley (the surgeon): “The fact that the outcomes were the same suggests that the mind and belief in the treatment, not the treatment itself, was driving the healing.” The Most Powerful Moment: Interviewed the surgeon who did the surgery
● Qualified surgeon
● Done hundreds, if not thousands, of knee surgeries before
● He BROKE DOWN IN TEARS His Realization: “His whole career had been built around his skill as a surgeon. And he said, ‘What obviously has happened, it wasn’t my skill as a surgeon, it was their belief in the skill.’
And at that point, it just hit him to his core.”
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa013259
Fundamentals of reality
Oct 12, 2023
The above scientific studies prove frequency beats biochemistry. The highs and lows of frequency through human freewill choices are explained in the link below.
See Part I.
Frequency refers to the rate at which a vibration occurs. It’s a measurement indicating how often a cycle of vibration completes in a given time frame. Everything in the Universe from the smallest particle to the most immense Galaxy vibrates at a unique frequency.
Energy is the capacity to cause change. It’s both the source and outcome of frequency and vibration. Everything is energy, frequency, vibration.
09:35 mins Grounded in hard scientific research the implications are nothing short of groundbreaking; water crystals, sound, sand, plant communication.
Part I
Re-wiring human belief systems | Part I of II
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/the-re-wiring-of-human-belief-systems
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
psychology
Excellent article, thank you Doreen.
It is deeply meaningful to me because my heart has constantly been advising me to focus on my preferred reality, and that in order to change reality, we need to stop focusing on all the problems and the dark's agendas to enslave us, and instead use our innate gift of CREATIVITY, to create an image of our PREFERRED reality, what would make us truly happy, and to ask for:
"a perfect, peaceful outcome that best serves all life."
Then, each day, to imagine, create, dream our happiest vision of reality. Draw it, visualise it, pretend it has already manifested in this reality.
We are Creator Beings. We carry the innate gift to manifest through our focus, our attention.
Manifestation happens quickly when we ask for help that:
"best serves all life, in alignment with LOVE and the Laws of Creation.”
Those caveats carry the 'co-ordinates' that enable our Infinite Self to garner the best help from the heart of matter, The Heart of Creation, to help us here.
Any request for help that best serves all life has to be answered by LOVE and the Laws of Creation. That is THE LAW.
True manifestation IS possible when we want to help all, not just self. That is THE LAW.
And manifestation of a happy, peaceful reality happens when more humans start to understand how to utilise this help to alter humanity’s current, dangerous course.
We all helped to create this reality. The dark ones lose their gift of Creativity when they break the Laws of Creation. So, they have to use humanity to manifest the reality of their choosing by getting us to break the laws (create karma, slows us down), and to give our focus on their dark plans, to manifest them.
That is why we are experiencing this reality. We focused on the threats and brought them into fruition.
If we don’t like this reality, if we don’t like the threats of enslavement and control, tyranny and violence hanging over us, then our most powerful tool is our gift of Creativity.
The dark fear we will start to do this in larger numbers because it is the biggest threat to their plans.
The dark also make us break the Laws of Creation (there are thousands of these laws, which we all helped to create, to keep all life safe and within the boundaries of LOVE). The dark are well versed in these laws.
When we accidentally break a law, for example; give our power away to AI, then we lose life force which is then weaponised against humanity.
They trick us into giving our focus to things which harm all life, for example, satanic symbols, hidden in plain sight, overlooked by most…more life force codes get stolen and weaponised against all life because we witnessed a dark symbol, ignored its presence, did not call for help to address the harm, therefore helped the dark to bring in harm onto the planet, which then causes karma (slows us down).
These unnoticed errors cause harm to all life. A karmic cycle occurs and if the karma is not resolved, healed by the error maker, more harm builds and becomes more harmful.
That returning harm is on its way to all who have refused to repair/heal their own errors, not called for help for rescue for all innocent life, refused to protect all life.
We do not see our mistakes, because we are unaware of these errors, or which law we may have broken. We do not know. But it still causes harm. So our ignorance does not stop the karma building.
There are thousands of things we do daily that break the laws and the dark know that when we break the laws, our spiritual protection which protects our life weakens, the dark can then easily steal more codes of knowledge and this breaks more laws, because we have not stopped the attack, dealt with it, healed any harm we may have caused.
And on, and on, it goes.
So, as well as creating our preferred reality, we are advised that these four requests can also be made, which powerfully address the complex tricks being played on us on a daily basis, and the harmful outcomes caused, through our lack of knowledge.
The first request I was guided to make:
-We ask for all our errors to be forgiven, and forgotten, (meaning healed and repaired for self and all who may be getting harmed by us each day due to lack of knowledge of all the laws)
-Then, to peacefully ask for all 'malicious' harm to be gathered up from all who can be assisted and returned to the 'error makers', for their learning.
-Then, to ask for all that has been lost to be found and returned to Wholeness, for healing and repair, and restored to all who can be assisted as Purest Light codes that cannot be stolen, corrupted or infiltrated by the dark or any other thing.
-We ask for all contracts to be cancelled/deleted.
These all carry deeper teachings which I share on my Odysee channel.
A recent message came through my Infinite Self and The Heart of Creation recently, that if we imagined all the dark plans as a House of Cards, and then peacefully, without anger or malice, imagine we are removing the bottom card from the corner of the House Of Cards, and watch the House of Cards fall and be sent down the 'spiritual plug hole' for the Heart of Creation and the Laws of Creation to deal with, that is a very powerful way to create a different reality.
Our imagination is key. See their plans fail. See their House of Cards fall and disappear. See the illusion as 'a box' which we leave and return to the Heart of Creation to Peace, Love, and Unity.
It is time for those who care to start to collapse 'the box'; the illusion, to get all souls to safety, as guided. I share more in this message below...
Thank you, Doreen for this crucial, most timely post. It is becoming clear to see that many are getting drawn into the illusion; that 'AI is a helpful tool', and many do not perceive the deeper threat.
When viewed through the Infinite Self, deep within our heart, it is clear, it is a weapon; designed to kill us.
The 'trick', is the 'user friendly' interface and ease of 'pulling notifications', not to mention the foolish actions of asking limited, distorted AI for truth instead of one’s infinite heart intelligence and getting one’s life codes stolen in the process.
Anyone who has not watched the video clip of young children responding in abject fear to AI would do well to take time to watch this clip below. There is also a message enclosed about our ability to create and the need, right now, to tap into our power of CREATIVITY.
WHY CREATING YOUR OWN TRUE REALITY IS THE ONLY THING THAT WILL SAVE YOU AND WHY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IS A KILLER FREQUENCY, 20 OCTOBER 2025 |
https://odysee.com/@TrueLightEssence:d/WHY-CREATING-YOUR-OWN-TRUE-REALITY-IS-THE-ONLY-THING-THAT-WILL-SAVE-YOU-AND-WHY-ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE-IS-A-KILLER-FREQUENCY,-20-OCTOBER-2025:5
PS. I have had to rush this message as I am time restricted today. Please forgive my typos and poor grammar. I have not had time to edit and polish what I am trying to convey but hope this helps towards Doreen’s attempts to garner help from others to start to CREATE, IMAGINE, DREAM.