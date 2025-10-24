Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Pause and reflect

The following and other scientific studies validate timeless wisdom. Physical matter reality and non-physical matter reality prove every moment is an opportunity to create and/or influence outer reality for the better from inside ourselves.

Scientific studies

#1 Harvard Reverse Aging Study (1979) Conducted By: Ellen Langer, Harvard.

The Setup: Group of elderly men (70s and 80s)

● Experiment in converted monastery

● Environment retrofitted to 20 YEARS EARLIER ○ Music from 20 years before ○ Labels on soup tins from 20 years before ○ Magazines from 20 years before

● Brain/environment made them believe it was 20 years before

The Instructions:

● Live as if it was 1959 (not 1979)

● Discuss news in present tense (Castro’s rise in Cuba)

● Speak about younger selves in present tense

● NO explicit mention of health focus

● Kept off table Measurements: All biomechanics and bloods taken before and after

The Only Instruction:

Mentally step back in time.

Results after just 5 DAYS

Measurable Improvements In:

● Vision

● Hearing

● Memory

● Grip strength

● Joint flexibility improved

● Posture became more upright

● Biological markers of aging (like finger length due to arthritis) showed signs of REVERSAL

● Independent observers said they LOOKED YOUNGER in photos

The Timeframe: From walking in with arthritis and stiffness to walking out straighter with blood markers that were biologically reversed, fingers that got longer, they grew taller FIVE DAYS.

The Impact:

“Five days of just believing they were 20 years younger had more impact on their physiological reality than any kind of drug.”

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/334350120_Ageing_as_a_mindset_A_study_protocol_to_rejuvenate_older_adults_with_a_counterclockwise_psychological_intervention

# 2 Knee Surgery Placebo Study (2002) Published: New England Journal of Medicine

2002 The Documentary: Made into documentary, then PULLED. Why was is pulled?

“Because secret societies control what goes into mainstream media.”

The Setup: 180 patients with severe knee pain

● Divided into THREE groups (60 each)

● Decent control Group A: Underwent ACTUAL surgery. Removal of cartilage causing arthritis and pain

● Group B: Received “flush” procedure

● Group C: Went through SHAM surgery

● General anesthetic. Incision made in knee

● NO OPERATION took place

● Stitched up

● Told surgery was complete SUCCESS

The Results (Two Years Later)

All THREE groups recorded SIMILAR levels of pain relief

The Placebo (Sham Surgery): Improved JUST AS MUCH as people who went through REAL surgery

The Key Quote: Dr. Bruce Mosley (the surgeon): “The fact that the outcomes were the same suggests that the mind and belief in the treatment, not the treatment itself, was driving the healing.” The Most Powerful Moment: Interviewed the surgeon who did the surgery

● Qualified surgeon

● Done hundreds, if not thousands, of knee surgeries before

● He BROKE DOWN IN TEARS His Realization: “His whole career had been built around his skill as a surgeon. And he said, ‘What obviously has happened, it wasn’t my skill as a surgeon, it was their belief in the skill.’

And at that point, it just hit him to his core.”

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa013259

Fundamentals of reality

Oct 12, 2023

The above scientific studies prove frequency beats biochemistry. The highs and lows of frequency through human freewill choices are explained in the link below.

See Part I.

Frequency refers to the rate at which a vibration occurs. It’s a measurement indicating how often a cycle of vibration completes in a given time frame. Everything in the Universe from the smallest particle to the most immense Galaxy vibrates at a unique frequency.

Energy is the capacity to cause change. It’s both the source and outcome of frequency and vibration. Everything is energy, frequency, vibration.

09:35 mins Grounded in hard scientific research the implications are nothing short of groundbreaking; water crystals, sound, sand, plant communication.

Part I

Re-wiring human belief systems | Part I of II

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/the-re-wiring-of-human-belief-systems

Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

psychology