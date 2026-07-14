Jon’s Prerecorded Farewell Message

Tom Kudla

Jul 10, 2026

Jon Rappoport passed away peacefully on the evening of Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

One week ago I wrote to let you know that Jon could no longer continue his daily publishing schedule. Two days ago I shared how I intend to steward his work. I now fulfill the final responsibility Jon personally entrusted to me.

Several weeks before his passing, Jon recorded the message you are about to hear and asked me to release it after his death. It is presented exactly as he recorded it.

Jon’s Recorded Message and transcript

June 15, 2026 https://jonrappoport.substack.com/p/jons-prerecorded-farewell-message

A Tribute to Jon Rappoport

Mike Stone

July 14, 2026

Jon stood out to me because here was an investigative reporter who was willing to publicly challenge what we had been sold. At a time when it seemed those who spoke out were censored, defamed, or silenced, Jon was a beacon of courage. For decades, he had demonstrated what it looked like to question powerful institutions, challenge popular beliefs, and follow the evidence wherever it led. His example showed me that speaking out came with risks, but remaining silent in the face of questions that deserved to be asked was not the answer.

Carrying the Torch

Fortunately, according to Jon’s Executive Producer, Tom Kudla, plans are in place to preserve Jon’s work and continue publishing previously unreleased writings. The best way to stay up to date is by subscribing to Jon’s Substack. https://viroliegynewsletter.substack.com/p/no-more-fake-viruses

How to Escape the Mind Control Matrix

Jon Rappoport interview

June 18, 2018

Jon Rappoport knew in the 80s what neuroscience and quantum physics invite human beings to now experience, written about extensively in Our Greater Destiny Substack publications.

06:20 mins The mind is separate from the brain. The brain is like a computer if you will, a bridge between mind and body. It’s the operating system, it’s the programming, the software that connects the mind and the body. If we’re looking at the basic qualities of mind or consciousness we’re talking about unlimited potential that expands in all directions unimpeded.

Q&A

09:50 mins Host:

What are the defining qualities of somebody who’s embedded in the matrix?

What are some defining qualities of somebody who’s not embedded in the matrix?

For people involved or embedded in this matrix of control, what perceptions, what areas of perception are they not able to perceive?

What are they cut off from?

Jon Rappoport’s response ends 15:55 mins

16:29 mins Host:

What are 3-4 different things a person can do right now to liberate themselves from the matrix?

What are some of the things they could do to tap into that incredible, infinite talent pool you’re talking about?

Jon Rappoport’s response ends 28:00 mins

28:01 mins Host:

When did the matrix really pick up?

Who’s behind the matrix?

What’s the purpose of it?

Is this a punishment for humanity to come here, to live on earth and be controlled for something we’ve done in previous lifetimes or is this an evolutionary test for us?

Jon Rappoport’s response ends 32:21 mins

31:26 Host:

Do you feel the matrix is dying in some capacity because I think people who are awake and aware see fear-mongering at an all-time high. We have a lot of governments, a lot of people in a perpetual state of fear, worried about the economy, worried about global war. It’s a perpetual state of fear I’ve never experienced in my lifetime and I was wondering what the purpose of that is, and where do you see this trajectory going? Is this part of the programming? Are we ultimately going to live in a world without this matrix over us?

Jon Rappoport’s response ends 37:56 mins

38:08 mins Host:

Do you think the world’s going to be in a state a dystopia, tyranny akin to the movie 1984? Do you think we’re going to see some economic apocalypse or some kind of dark era before humanity can truly wake up enough people to have this beautiful era where we’re exploring our full potential and appreciating the individual?

Jon Rappoport’s response ends 40:30 mins

Power of imagination

Jon Rappoport

July 15, 2017

The matrix was created ‘for’ you. This is the essence of what I’ve been doing as a reporter and researcher: exposing the false reality that has been propped up for the citizens of Earth—and then showing how the individual can create far better and more powerful realities.



Once the imagination is unleashed, life changes. New possibilities swim into view. Those possibilities become more and more doable. Thought patterns change. Emotions change. Energy becomes available by the ton. Cynicism disintegrates.



I call it The Great Adventure. And it is. 06:46 mins video

July 16, 2023

Imagination is the source of possibilities which don’t yet exist, but could

Imagination makes the as-yet unborn future real.

Imagination doesn’t feel hemmed in by what already exists.

A person, inspired by his own imagination, looks beyond his own present circumstances to inventing a larger future.

Imagination doesn’t ask for lengthy explanations. It just asks for a vision based on the desire for a great adventure.

The present becomes a platform from which to change reality.

Imagination says, “I understand you’re looking for different circumstances, and also looking for a different scope of operation. All that is possible.”

The individual has the capacity to re-energize his life by inventing a new future, and imagination is the key.

The permanence of the “ongoing stage play” and a person’s enduring role in it is an illusion.

Imagination proves that and proves that the beginning of liberation is just a moment away.



Continues at https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/category/exit-from-the-matrix/

What happens next is entirely up to you

Endless fear mongering, distractions, distortions, harm, costing billions of dollars, are purposeful to keep humans from awakening to the power within us to create our own reality.

Amplify the power of your imagination through the toroidal field of your heart. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-six-steps-to-activate-your

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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