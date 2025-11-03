Our Greater Destiny Blog

Our Greater Destiny Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mari's avatar
Mari
Nov 3, 2025

Land grab has been going on in South Africa. The gov recently passed EWC (emancipation without compensation). And this is not only about land, but all assets of all citizens and residents (except those in charge, of course). And more DEI. No wonder large companies are closing their shops.

Reply
Share
Ernest Judd's avatar
Ernest Judd
Nov 5, 2025Edited

The ORIGINAL LAND GRAB started with the COLONIALIST EMPIRES, just to refresh.

The Indigenous never conceded there lands OTHER THAN BY THE USE OF FORCE for the last 300+ years.

All we really had to do in Canada is dialogue a fair recompensation including Autonomy of LANDS AND GOVERNANCE, and best served over decades so that the BILK on all Canadians is minimized. The $40 Billion Bribe is a slap in the face of all Canadians, as there never was a mandate let alone Parliamentary ascent, so it is merely stealing from Canadian Citizens.

The CoronaPrank first ventured into the negation of the citizens rights to "Right Livelihood", the citizens body autonomy and their right to free association.

So, due to the collective low IQ of Canuckistanis we are in this pickle of not having any concept of a basis for our existence: food, shelter, freedom from tyranny. The failure stems from too many "polite Canuckis" not being able to DISOBEY when being lied to and gaslit... and it is continuing.

Just wait: the Carnage will agree to sending our Mercenaries, I mean, Armed Forces degraded to mere mercenaries in Europe for the THIRD TIME in just over a century.

And Canadians will smile like savants and cheer the death of our Armed Forces.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Doreen
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doreen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture