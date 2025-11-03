Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Adoption of UNDRIP 14 years later

13 September 2021

The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) was adopted by the General Assembly on 13 September 2007 with 144 countries voting in support, 4 voting against and 11 abstaining. Since then, the four countries voting against have reversed their position and now support the Declaration.

Today, the Declaration is the most comprehensive international instrument on the rights of indigenous peoples. It establishes a universal framework of minimum standards for the survival, dignity and well-being of the indigenous peoples of the world and it elaborates on existing human rights standards and fundamental freedoms as they apply to the specific situation of indigenous peoples.

While implementation of the Declaration worldwide remains uneven, there has been recent progress. In June 2021, the Canadian Senate passed Bill C-15 (UNDRIP Act) which following Royal Assent, has become law. Continues at https://www.un.org/development/desa/indigenouspeoples/news/2021/09/adoption-of-the-united-nations-declaration-on-the-rights-of-indigenous-peoples-14-years-later/

Only 5% of the Canadian population is Indigenous

Brett Hawes

Nov 01, 2025

So, how exactly will the 5% own and manage 100% of the land? They won’t. It’ll be a for-profit scheme where band chiefs, government and globalists co-manage the land for all, under the guise of equity, reparations and protecting the land.

Here is a map on the government of Canada’s own website showing the scope of what’s happening around Canada. The Richmond, BC situation is absolutely critical. If people lose their property rights there, flood gates open for the rest of the country.

Think about this:

How easily the 1% ancient multigenerational dark regime has ruled the 99% and this planet for millennia.

https://substack.com/@bretthawes/note/c-172619502

It’s about control

If they can seize homes, farms, and private property in Canada… they can do it anywhere. Senator Malcolm Roberts blew the whistle on a chilling precedent: a Canadian court ruled in favour of an “Aboriginal title” claim — handing ownership rights over private citizens’ land without notice.

Hundreds of homes. Golf courses. Farms. All declared no longer truly theirs. Behind it, the same fingerprints we’ve seen before — UN, WEF and globalist agenda to erase private ownership under the guise of “equity.” Roberts warns Australia is next. https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1982730487681650787

Tensions flare over Cowichan title decision

Oct 28, 2025

Tensions were high inside a Richmond hotel ballroom packed with hundreds of citizens concerned about the potential impact of a recent court ruling granting Aboriginal title to the Cowichan Tribes over a portion of land along the Fraser River.

In August, a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled the tribes have Aboriginal title over about 750 acres on the Fraser River, that Crown and city titles on the land are defective and invalid, and the granting of private titles on it by the government unjustifiably infringed on the Cowichan title.

Richmond, which has joined B.C. and others in appealing the decision, scheduled the meeting to discuss implications of the ruling, telling more than 150 property owners in a letter that the ruling “may compromise the status and validity” of their ownership. Continues at https://vancouversun.com/news/richmond-meeting-cowichan-title-decision-tensions-flare

Richman resident can’t renew mortgage b/c title given to a native tribe

Weaponization of Indigenous peoples

UNDRIP: The “United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples” is being used to advance the globalist installed Canadian government surrendering the people, nation, sovereign lands and resources to globalists foreign and domestic. 2023 https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/undrip-the-weaponization-of-indigenous

The war on man

After 6+ years of tyrannical rule, disabled and lost lives after covid jabs, loss of rights and freedoms, no rule of law, no due process, no police protection, no justice in the courts, can you see how thinking and behaving the same way over and over and over contribute to furthering human enslavement?

One of John McAfee’s Urgent Final Messages to the World

May 1, 2025

“Some of you may be living an existence of dissatisfaction... of emptiness... of longing.” That longing you feel? It’s not aimless. It’s the loss of your freedom. That’s what your soul is aching for. You have no real freedom under this government. It began with the people being free and the government serving us ... Now, the government is free — and we are the servants. That unsettling feeling inside you? That’s you waking up to reality. Now wake up a bit more... and do something about it.” John McAfee

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