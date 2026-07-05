Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Biometrics

Mexico’s CURP is a unique identifying registration number assigned to every Mexican national and every foreign resident.

Derrick Broze

June 25, 2026



Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum announced an extension to a controversial deadline that required Mexican citizens and foreign residents to register their phone lines with their identification. The move comes after less than half of the country signed up to register their phone lines.

“For the safety of all, every telephone number must be registered in the name of one person, in order to eliminate the anonymity that has allowed crime such as fraud or extortion,” the press release reads. “With this measure, Mexico will cease to be one of the few countries that allowed the acquisition of a SIM card without identification, and will join the international practice currently in place in 166 countries.”

With the extension of the deadline, the Mexican government and telecom companies are hoping extra time is all that will be necessary to convince more than 50 million people to comply with the mandate. This may prove more challenging than they anticipated in a country well known for mistrust of official institutions.

Mexicans Resistant to Registration

In March, The Last American Vagabond reported that Mexican journalist Ignacio Gómez Villaseñor stated that less than 10 percent of Mexican phone lines have been registered. “It’s completely unfeasible for companies to cancel numbers not associated with CURP,” he posted. “They would be left without customers! The issue has escalated to the point where they’re analyzing campaigns to try to discredit the real concerns of experts.”

He concluded:

“I insist: don’t register. We’re beating the government.”

This sentiment of opposition to registration appears to have persisted as the deadline drew nearer. Recent reports from Mexican media include numerous “man-on-the-street” style interviews with locals who openly admit they do not plan to register. Similar comments can be found across Mexican social media.

Lessons for Other Nations

Requiring an identification card to purchase a phone line is the norm for many modern nations. Readers from abroad may wonder what the big deal is with connecting your name and face to a phone number when it has been common practice in most places around the world for decades. In this regard, Mexico is an outlier.

However, the lessons learned in Mexico are instructive for those looking to resist or opt out of other forms of invasive, privacy-destroying, technocratic programs. While the deadline extension is not a complete win for the Mexican people—the government and the telecoms aren’t giving up that easily, after all—it does show that non-compliance and foot-dragging can have an impact.

The lesson here is that whenever the state or corporations try to force biometric registration, or face scanning, or digital IDs, we DO NOT HAVE TO COMPLY. We can resist. We can opt out. We can find alternative paths to avoid their systems. We can Exit and Build. Continues at https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/biometric-curp-extension/

Exit The Great Reset? - A ‘closer’ look

Derrick Broze

Jun 02, 2026

In what seems to many an impossible task, more and more people are successfully forming a parallel society and exiting the Great Reset. Derrick Broze joins us to discuss practical steps every one of us can take.

https://derrickbroze.substack.com/p/heres-how-you-can-exit-the-great

The Vigilant Fox

May 06, 2025

Promoter of The Wellness Company, The Vigilant Fox and Vigilant News Network expanded rapidly. Vigilant Fox: unknown editor and chief. 143K + subscribers. https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/the-vigilant-fox-just-got-stronger

The Wellness Company: Altruistic alternative healthcare empire or intelligence operation?

A closer look into The Wellness Company leads to explosive revelations regarding close ties to UN Sustainable Development Goals, Big Pharma, and deep connections to the intelligence community. TWC affiliates support prevailing narratives and leverage fear to market TWC products stating you need protection from the jab, long covid, disease ‘X’, ticks, etc. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/twc-altruistic-alternative-healthcare

Et tu , news network narrators?

Look at the faces.

Look at the connections.

Look at the success.

Look at the affiliations.

Look at the cross promotions.

Look out for you and those you care about

The way to exit this simulacrum/matrix is within. No violation of privacy, no data collection, no digital ID required. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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