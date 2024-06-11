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The Wellness Company co-owners

Foster Coulson Chairman and CEO https://www.twc.health/pages/foster-coulson David Lopez https://wikispooks.com/wiki/David_Lopez

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/dave-lopez-7b2306193_what-is-the-catalyst-that-brought-about-the-activity-6991381020306513920-3jg8

Foster Coulson

By Kristin Elizabeth

Nov 23.23

The Wellness Company (TWC) is a healthcare venture co-founded by Canadian businessman Foster Coulson offering dietary supplements and telehealth. TWC is notable in the context of covid19 due to having many of the dissident health movement’s largest and most well-respected names in the United States and Canada on their leadership team.

By claiming to push back against the establishment healthcare system while offering a parallel alternative, TWC’s target clientele is the growing demographic of people made skeptical by government-decreed pandemic measures, such as masking and vaccine mandates.

USA Today featured The Wellness Company

“In the crucible of the global health crisis, a spark of resistance against established norms was ignited, culminating in the rapid growth of a unique healthcare entity: The Wellness Company (TWC). It stood and continues to stand unapologetically, advocating for medical freedom and affordable healthcare.”

TWC earned favorable coverage in USA Today — something no other organization questioning the status quo of the national COVID-19 response was able to accomplish.

The Wellness Company deep connections

Though TWC’s stated purpose of becoming a fully-fledged parallel healthcare system sounds appealing, a closer look into this company leads to explosive revelations regarding close ties to UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, Big Pharma, and deep connections to the intelligence community.

Child trafficking, Mormon Church, bio-tech

Many people appear to have one foot in the anti-child trafficking world and the other in the biotech world. Many of these same individuals appear to be members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), commonly known as the Mormon Church headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Not only are a good number of the people running Operation Underground Railroad [OUR] Mormons, many of them are recent employees of the same genetic bio-banking company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

David Lopez

Operation Underground Railroad’s former “ops team” lead, David Lopez, launched a new anti-child trafficking venture called Mission Safe Harbour. Lopez claims he was the organization’s lead operator in Haiti. This led him to develop connections with government officials landing him a contract for his company WatersMark, to transform a small island off Haiti’s southern coast called Île-à-Vache into a tourist resort destination.

WatersMark/UN/IMF

According to Lopez’ LinkedIn profile, he co-founded Watersmark S.A., one of a number of similarly named interconnected entities across the United States. His name also appears on the corporate registration for Watersmark Inc, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and as an officer of Watersmark Works LLC in Rockledge, Florida.

WatersMark describes the UN Sustainable Development Goals as its “Elan Vital” (or “life force”). It is clear from WatersMark’s website, SDGs are honored, harnessed and used as guidance for the company’s impact investment ventures.

The WatersMark website even references the International Monetary Fund, which has an egregious history of destroying small, "underdeveloped nations," plummeting them into debt and destroying the meagre systems of economic sovereignty the nations may have had previously.

How could a US citizen who claims to have been in Haiti fighting child trafficking wind up in a position to land the contract for the long, tumultuous, and clearly much-desired development of this island?

David Lopez claims participation in what could easily be described as displacement and further oppression of the Haitian people with apparent support of the UN and IMF.

Crossover between ‘OUR’ and biotech companies

Operation Underground Railroad, the human trafficking organization featured in the runaway hit movie, The Sound of Freedom, has strong ties with genetic technology company Predictive Technology Group.

https://liamsturgess.substack.com/p/leading-human-trafficking-ngo-has

Spy ops

One of David Lopez’s WatersMark business partners is Jacob Collins who runs a company called Covert Intelligence Service.

If this spy company offering a new and meaningful life filled with real bad guys and extraction packages isn’t enough to raise serious concerns regarding the close association of TWC to a literal network of intelligence spies, consider that until very recently, David Lopez had himself listed as co-founder on LinkedIn of a company called Liberty Blockchain. He recently removed it, but the archived page shows it was there. Unless you explicitly tell it not to, LinkedIn notifies users who has viewed their profile.

It’s plausible Lopez was aware that researchers were viewing his profile and decided Liberty Blockchain was no longer something he wanted to be publicly linked to. Still listed on his profile are The Wellness Company, Integro Capital, Qu Biologics, IHB, and WatersMark, which would be enough to raise eyebrows for most people.

Liberty Blockchain was developed by Pioneer Development Group, whose Chief Marketing and Communications officer is Christopher Alexander.

One foot in social science based media buy-in initiatives for Big Pharma, and the other in $300 million dollars’ worth of psychological operation units does not bode well. If that’s still not a big enough red flag for someone, consider this gentleman was listed as TWC’s Chief Marketing Officer until he was swapped out in an update to the website. Same exact photo as his LinkedIn.

Lopez removed his role as co-founder of Liberty Blockchain from his LinkedIn page. Foster Coulson’s LinkedIn profile previously listed his role as owner of the Caribbean Development Company, which claimed to be working on developing a 10,000 acre island.

Savio[u]r or Sizzle?

It’s not just investment firms and health-related companies that Coulson and Lopez share in their portfolios. If this were the case, one might possibly manage to squeeze out some kind of excuse for Coulson, on the basis there could be more distance than appears between him and the special ops, private security, private military contracting, psychological operations groups (POGs), and intelligence aspects of his network.

I don’t know about you, but I think I’ll be purchasing my vitamins from someone who can resist the seduction of “the Sizzle.” Links to back up the above and more at https://beyondthemaze.substack.com/p/the-wellness-company

Support the show through our SPONSOR

Get your hands on Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and 6 other life-saving meds with The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kit.

https://vigilantfox.news/p/covid-vaccines-hit-by-new-bombshell

Mormon [LDS] Church

Former Mormon Church leader with extensive knowledge of its cultic nature, practices, and history said “If the majority of membership knew Mormon leaders were meeting with the Pope there would be screams b/c Mormons call the Pope the antichrist and the Roman Catholic church the whore of Babylon. “

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/scandal-church-and-judiciary-

under

TWC Nationally Recognized: Dr. McCullough Takes ‘Emergency Medicine’ Revolution to Fox & Friends

May 15, 2026

Dr. McCullough introduced the concept of the Medical Emergency Kit, a service provided by The Wellness Company that allows patients to obtain essential, pre-prescribed medications before an acute health crisis occurs. He explained these kits are designed to address common infections—ranging from bronchitis and urinary tract infections to tick-borne Lyme disease—enabling patients to initiate treatment within the critical 36-to-72-hour window necessary to prevent more serious complications. https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/wellness-company-nationally-recognized

Part I

The Wellness Company’s $6 million advertising commitment with Rumble, who’s involved and why you ought to know.

Continues at https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/the-wellness-company-online-influence

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