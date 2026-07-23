Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

M issing pieces of the cancer puzzle

Sense Receptor

July 19, 2026

Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova, “As I’ve been saying for a long time, this whole idea of vaccination, public health, was always a eugenics idea. It was always the mechanism the government, early on, the monarchy or some other type of government figured out this is a great method to keep the population under control. And they were pretty explicit about this in many, many documents, more contemporary documents as population control policies, population control strategies.”

Discover:

Why smoking cigarettes might not be the cause of cancer at all

The shift in society that really led to the onset of cancer (and why so few talk about it)

The hidden cause of food allergies and why they have become so widespread

How the Nocebo effect plays a much larger role in cancer than we think

Why we’re constantly being conditioned to fear cancer (and why the risk is not what we’re made to believe)

Partial transcription of the clip at https://substack.com/@sensereceptor/note/c-297873273

Share

Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

cancer