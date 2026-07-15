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April 2025 Conference Replay

July 13, 2026

Theodora Scarato MSW, Dr. Magda Havas, PhD., Bill Cadwallader, MBA, EMRS, and Devra Davis, Ph.D., M.P.H.

Our mission is to bring the world's leading, unbiased experts on health, nutrition and the environment together in one place to give you a news source you can trust, and help you attain the most life saving information available in the most concise and shortest amount of time possible.

What what what kind of exposure are we experiencing in a new car?

Magda Havas: We measured a number of cars and they have a high magnetic field from the battery particularly. Electric vehicles are the worst. The battery tends to be in the back seat where we not normally put children in their safe carriers.

These cars have radar now. They can sense things around them. So you’re exposed not only to lower frequencies, you’re also exposed to microwave frequencies in a car.

SignalTrace Weaponized AirPods With License Plate Readers Nationwide

July 08, 2026

A startup called SignalTrace built a product that turns ordinary license plate readers into something far more invasive: a system that identifies not just vehicles, but the specific people inside them by tracking their phones, AirPods, and smartwatches.

The capability is straightforward and chilling. SignalTrace links devices that regularly travel together, correlating them to license plates. When your iPhone, AirPods, and smartwatch move as a cluster inside a vehicle, the system learns to recognize that pattern. The next time any of those devices passes a license plate reader—whether at a toll booth, traffic camera, or police checkpoint—the infrastructure doesn’t just log a plate number. It logs you.

Key Findings:

The Correlation Method: SignalTrace maps Bluetooth device clusters to specific license plates, creating persistent identity links from fragmented data streams.

The Legal Vacuum: Most U.S. states have no laws restricting license plate reader data storage duration or access permissions.

The Scale Factor: Every phone and AirPods combination broadcasts identifiers that can be captured without user consent or awareness.

Continues at https://cambridgeanalytica.org/surveillance-privacy/signaltrace-airpods-license-plate-readers-bluetooth-tracking-51082/

Silent weapon: Turn off blue light - vital to know

Repost from Feb 2025 ‘The dark side of blue light’.

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/silent-weapon-blue-light-normalizationing

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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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