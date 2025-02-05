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Doreen's avatar
Doreen
Feb 5, 2025

You can search online how to enable a blue light filter and/or turn off blue light on your devices.

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Shrinking Violet's avatar
Shrinking Violet
Feb 15, 2025

Thanks so much for the tip on night shift setting for phones! I have done it and it makes a world of difference. Have you noticed how Christmas tree lights have become painful to look at? And those awful strips of light used by convenience stores and liquor stores? Bring back incandescent!!!

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