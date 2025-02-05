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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

What did the CIA secretly plant in cell phones?

Dr. Jack Kruse

Oct 29, 2024

Discover the hidden truth behind "MK-Ultra 2.0" – a sinister technology weaponized to manipulate our mind through everyday screens. From CIA experiments to modern-day tech conspiracies this video delves into the darker side of blue light, brain manipulation, and ongoing legacy of MK-Ultra.

Could the light from our devices be part of a covert agenda? Watch now to learn more about the science, the secrets, and shocking connections behind this mysterious phenomenon with exiled neurosurgeon Dr. Jack Kruse.

Brain Health Initiative = MK Ultra 2.0

06:12 mins Obama banned incandescent bulbs b/c incandescent bulbs not only have fake blue light, they also have purple and red, which is what you need as the antidote to blue. This isn't about energy efficiency or better picture quality, it's about creating an environment where we're constantly exposed to the type of light that can be used to manipulate our minds.

The Brain Health Initiative set forth in 2013 by President Obama is based in Central and South America hidden in places called Centers of Excellence.

Open border

07:31 mins Many of the things you're seeing in the transhumanist movement are actually being done. Now you may start to understand why we have an open border. All the people who have been through these training programs in Central and South America are being let into the United States and they're being deployed in very specific locations tied to sinister agendas.

The brain game

The Brain Health Initiative going on claims to be about improving cognitive function and treating neurological disorders. Beneath this benevolent facade lies a sinister agenda using advanced brain computer interfaces, nanotechnology and genetic engineering they're working to create a new generation of humans; ones that are more compliant, less questioning and easier to control.

Iran Contra Affair

Drugs many of us grew up believing were about public health and safety, were in fact a cover for a massive money laundering operation. Fidel Castro, the Iran Contra Affair, Ronald Regan, Oliver North … this connection between drug trafficking, covert operations and mind control research isn't just conspiracy theory, it's documented fact about money laundering, black ops and evolution of MK Ultra.

Find out where this leaves us. 12:02 mins

https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Centers-of-Excellence/Traumatic-Brain-Injury-Center-of-Excellence

Pioneering a new era in neuroscience, the DARPA Brain Initiative is revolutionizing our understanding of the human mind and paving the way for groundbreaking technological advancements that could redefine the future of human potential. https://neurolaunch.com/darpa-brain-initiative/

Disable/turn off blue light on iPhones

Feb 06.25 Thanks Lisa for the links.

https://www.solveyourtech.com/how-to-turn-off-blue-light-on-iphone-a-step-by-step-guide/

You can also turn on the red light filter at night https://ios.gadgethacks.com/how-to/keep-your-night-vision-sharp-with-iphones-hidden-red-screen-0173903/

Here’s how to create the short cut for the red light filter, after you set it up, so you can triple click the button on the right side of your phone when you want to cut it in and off https://youtube.com/shorts/Y-a8LwHLfKo?si=C3tS7ZI-Zh6ffg9O

You can also search online how to enable a blue light filter and/or turn off blue light on your devices.

Enable Night Mode on Android to Reduce Eye Strain

By Joe Fedewa and Cameron Summerson

Apr 22.23

There may be other links if you care to search.

https://www.howtogeek.com/270552/how-to-enable-a-night-mode-in-android-to-reduce-eyestrain/

Blue/green blocking glasses optimize sleep and immunity

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/led-lighting-trojan-horse

The most powerful weapon against mind control is a mind that thinks for itself

Replace fear and paranoia with new awareness.

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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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