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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

World enters era of ‘global water bankruptcy’

Unshadowed July 18, 2026

The UN has declared Global Water Bankruptcy a permanent condition where "normal is gone." Your water rights, private wells, irrigation districts, and even rainwater are being restructured and taken into receivership; global governance & surveillance of water is required.

UN Climate and Environment

Jan 20, 2026

The world has moved beyond a water crisis and into a state of global water bankruptcy, says a new flagship report released on Tuesday by UN researchers. “For much of the world, ‘normal’ is gone,” said Kaveh Madani, Director of the UN University Institute for Water, Environment and Health. Continues at https://news.un.org/en/story/2026/01/1166800

The End of Private Water Rights?

Unshadowed

July 18, 2026

They want real-time surveillance of every drop, enforceable limits, equity-based redistribution, and tokenization through Goldman Sachs so corporations can buy water credits. The infrastructure is already rolling out: aquifer mapping, Oracle's AI metering, and blockchain water tokens.



Technocratic takeover of the most basic necessity of life. What’s happening and what you can do about it. 19:13 mins

United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health

Acknowledgment UNU-INWEH gratefully acknowledges its host, the Government of Canada, and ongoing financial support from Global Affairs Canada. Continues at https://collections.unu.edu/eserv/UNU:10445/Global_Water_Bankruptcy_Report__2026_.pdf

Source https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/theyre-coming-for-your-water-global

Global water bankruptcy in action

Unshadowed

July 20, 2026

Water can automatically be shut off after just 50 liters (13 gallons) per day ... or any arbitrary amount announced.

In Colorado, smart meters are already detecting and fining people for watering on the “wrong day.” Munich is hitting gardeners with €50,000 fines. Ireland and France have “garden hose bans.”



This is the UN’s “Global Water Bankruptcy” in action: enforced limits coming straight for victory gardens as the technocracy seizes control over food, water, and energy in their staged “Poly-Crisis.”

Spread the word

Source with thanks https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/remote-water-shutoffs-how-theyll

Hold on a moment

What about AI data center’s impact on water availability, quality and increasing toxic contaminants?

Large data centers consume millions of gallons of water for cooling, placing strain on local water supplies while discharging heated wastewater back into rivers and waterways. This wastewater may contain salts and minerals, corrosion/scaling inhibitors, biocides, heavy metals from piping systems, refrigerants, and PFAS chemicals.

Water demand associated with data centers is projected to rise dramatically, with some estimates projecting annual increases of up to 400% for electricity-related water use and more than 870% for direct cooling operations. In some areas, intensive groundwater extraction may also lower water tables and degrade the quality of local wells by increasing sediment and contaminant concentrations. Source and live links https://ehsciences.org/ai-data-center-health-impacts/

What about primary water?

An important interview of the late Dr. Stephan Riess from 1985 about primary water. https://primarywater.org/?p=228

Rare Diamond Confirms Earth’s Mantle Holds an Ocean’s Worth of Water

March 12, 2014

“It’s actually confirmation there is a very, very large amount of water that’s trapped in a really distinct layer in the deep Earth,” said Graham Pearson, lead study author and a geochemist at the University of Alberta in Canada. https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/rare-diamond-confirms-that-earths-mantle-holds-an-oceans-worth-of-water/

Water within Earth exceeds five times the amount of water in all the world’s oceans

What if Earth’s most abundant source of water is found deep in its core – and is stored in its rocks and magma to be released under the heat and pressure of geologic events and circumstances?

Continues at https://primarywaterinstitute.org/images/index_page/PWI_magazine/Primary%20Water%20Magazine%20FINAL%205-1-23s.pdf

What about Stunning Collapse of the Climate Scam, Documented?

The Corbett Report

July 19, 2026

Students of the climate scam will know by now the laundry list of scientific frauds, fallacies and fudgery that have undergirded the supposedly “settled science” of catastrophic anthropogenic global warming. [Listed in the link below.]

The IPCC and their fear-mongering fellow travellers will no longer be able to use their “business-as-usual” model to “project” utterly implausible climate apocalypse scenarios and bamboozle the public into accepting increasingly draconian civilization-stunting measures in the name of averting a completely imaginary disaster.

Our opinions matter

Rulers didn’t spend billions of dollars and countless man-hours of work diligently propagandizing the public because their opinion doesn’t matter. They didn’t build the entire multinational, multibillion-dollar climate change-dependent green economy and associated academic institutions, media outlets and NGO groups because they were planning on just dropping the whole climate narrative in 2026.

No, they built it up because they need public buy-in. The climate scam is not dead and buried but it has been dealt a significant blow in recent years. We need to apply the same effort we spent exposing the climate scam to exposing all the other false narratives used to manipulate the public. Humanity is waking up to the scams keeping them enslaved. Let’s help it! Continues at https://corbettreport.substack.com/p/the-stunning-collapse-of-the-climate

CERES Science

May 25, 2025

While their “business-as-usual” projections will probably be a bit less “hot” than before, unfortunately they still look set to be producing more “alarm-as-usual”. https://www.ceres-science.com/post/rcp8-5-has-been-dropped-what-it-means-and-what-it-doesnt

Evolution

Algorithms censor the truth to cloak tyranny and minimize push back. Since humans see through different lenses based on experience, etc., the more the truth and solutions are shared the more the dots connect and the greater the potential to transform/uplevel this virtual reality. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-ii-are-we-living-inside



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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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