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Aixa Llorens's avatar
Aixa Llorens
3h

I have been doing many things, mostly natural things. And grounding a lot. Last time we viewed my samples I was way much better specially in regard to the technological structures. Not the same for what we describe as biosynthetic bacteria. They do not grow in urine cultures,, so the cultures come out negative. I put myself in antibiótics and they do not respond. But I’m using huge doses of cranbery and that helps. Trial and error with ancient knowledge is my medicine now. We do have a modified biology inside alongside the tech structures.

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1 reply by Doreen
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
4h

The underground facilities mislabeled as "data centers" are collecting potable water, most likely paid by the consumer who has been forced into accepting remotely-controllable "smart" water meters. The same places might consume electricity the same way until the projects are ready. They have been declared to be military installations, so no local and state governments can touch them, and civilians cannot enter to inspect them. However, once they are ready, those who have not been selected to go underground, can be left of the surface without food, power, and potable water, which marks a deadline to the existing civilization:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-data-center-diversions

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