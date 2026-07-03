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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Introduction

Simulation hypothesis is the modern equivalent of an idea that’s been around for a while. It’s the idea that the physical world we live in, Earth and the rest of the physical universe are actually part of a computer simulation. Think of it like a high resolution or high-fidelity video game in which we are all characters. The best way to understand it within Western culture is the movie The Matrix, a cultural phenomenon beyond the film industry.

Simulation hypothesis - physicist Melvin Vopson

Harriet Brewis

Jan 06, 2026

In a paper published in 2023, physicist Melvin Vopson, University of Portsmouth, offered scientific evidence for a philosophical theory known as the simulation hypothesis. This, in a nutshell, posits that the entire universe and our objective reality are just super-advanced virtual reality illusions.

Elon Musk is a well-known fan of the theory, which – as Dr Vopson notes in his paper – has been “gaining traction in scientific circles as well as in the entertainment industry”.

A branch of science known as information physics “appears to support this possibility”. Continues at https://www.indy100.com/news/simulation-theory-evidence-proven-2674852493

Entertainment

Many stories and films humans enjoy are more than just idle entertainment. When an individual slows down, opens their mind and looks deeper (research), important messages are foretold and secret knowledge is revealed.

What The Architect Scene in The Matrix Reloaded ACTUALLY Means

Nov 05, 2025

01:52 mins The architect tried to build a flawless system [simulacrum] where every human stays asleep plugged in generating power forever. He failed. Neo is the glitch that keeps appearing in the code no matter how many times the architect tries to patch it out. Neo isn't a revolutionary. He's a software bug and he’s not the first one.

The illusion of freewill

05:15 mins Humans don’t need actual freedom. They just need to believe they have options. Red pill or blue pill, fight or flight, stay asleep or wake up. The choice itself doesn’t matter. What matters is the feeling that you chose your own path. That psychological trick made 99% of humans accept their imprisonment without question.

The One is the reset button

The One is led to this very room where he will choose to reset the matrix and the matrix is wiped and restarted, ensuring all humans once again believe in their reality. This cycle prevents total system collapse while still allowing the machines to harvest human energy.

Architect: The function of the One is now to return to the source, allowing a temporary dissemination of the code you carry, reinserting the prime program, after which you will be required to select from the matrix 23 individuals, 16 female, seven male to rebuild Zion. This is what every previous one did.

The One isn't the liberator. The One is the system’s janitor, cleaning up the mess every hundred years so the Matrix can keep running smoothly. 12:59 mins

Entering a Simulacrum - world history

Jason Breshears

Oct 10, 2022

Chronologist Jason Breshears trying to piece together thousands of disparate pieces of data from hundreds of different sources spanning over 58 centuries around the world, put together a text he calls Chronicon. Chronicon showed mathematical patterns that are inexplicable. There is no way in a Newtonian universe that what Jason put together could be true however everything is source backed all the way to the original sources including accepted dates found by archaeologists, historians, mathematicians, scientists and astrophysicists. https://archaix.com/chronicon-pdfs

Mapped: The World’s Data Centers by Country (2026)

Feb 18, 2026

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/mapped-countries-with-most-data-centers/

Déjà vu

Based on science, the historic record, our present lived experience and a requirement to periodically reboot the simulacrum, what are the chances that accelerated proliferation of AI data centers may have something to do with the next matrix reset?

Evolution I

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-physical-architecture-of

To be continued.

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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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