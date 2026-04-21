Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my 100% human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

The Sanhedrin

The highest Jewish judicial tribunal in the Land of Israel, the Sanhedrin, re-established on Oct 13, 2004 through ordination of one rabbi. That rabbi is then considered to have received authentic ordination as handed down from Moses to give ordination to 70 others, making up the quorum of 71 necessary for the Sanhedrin. Lesser courts set up in every town across the land. https://www.templemount.org/sanhedrin/index.html

Chabad Lubavitch

Why 71?

G‑d told Moses, “Gather for Me 70 men from the elders of Israel.” Moses presided over them, as the verse continues, “And they shall stand there with you.” Thus, the 70 judges plus Moses equals 71. https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/4100306/jewish/The-Sanhedrin.htm

Legal Maxim

By maxim of law delegated power cannot be delegated. Hence a rabbi cannot receive authentic ordination as handed down from Moses.

Synagogue Of Satan: Chabad Lubavitch

By Civilian Intelligence Network

2022

This story is schizophrenic, that’s not my fault. That’s what happens when so many people pretend to be someone else, especially in one place like the Ukraine. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/rainbow-symbolism-noahide-law-a-greater

The Sanhedrin condemned Jesus

https://www.vatican.va/news_services/liturgy/2004/via_crucis/en/station_03.html

Sanhedrin letter of request to Donald Trump

A Feb 12, 2025 letter explicitly calls on Donald Trump to meet with Sanhedrin rabbis in Jerusalem to discuss establishing an International Divine Court [IDC] grounded in the Seven Noahide Laws—principles they describe as a universal ethical code rooted in the divine revelation at Mount Sinai. This invitation builds on earlier interactions, such as a 2017 letter where the Sanhedrin urged Trump to uphold the Noahide Laws, indicating a consistent effort to involve him in advancing their vision. https://israel365news.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Letter-to-Trump-on-UECC1.pdf

Prayer for Seven Noahide Laws at Trump rally

Chabad of Southern Nevada, Rabbi Shea Harlig, was Senate guest chaplain in 2007 and 2009. On Oct 31.24, at the Trump rally in Las Vegas, Rabbi Shea Harlig delivered the following prayer.

01:44 mins “May we move forward together seeking to build a future that reflects the will of God and his values based on the Seven Noahide Laws that we unite us all together. Amen.”

The Noahide Code

The Institute of Noahide Code is a non-governmental organization (NGO) with UN ECOSOC consultative status dedicated to promoting world peace through the Seven Noahide Laws.

Non-government organizations [NGO]

Choice tool of subversion, destabilization and domination for the New World Order. 2016 https://thefreedomarticles.com/ngos-choice-tool-subversion-nwo/



The Institute of Noahide Code recruits parliamentarians from all UN member states who share the goal of implementing these UN resolutions into national legislation. https://esango.un.org/civilsociety/showProfileDetail.do?method=showProfileDetails&tab=3&profileCode=7195

Sanhedrin international world court

Sept 12, 2019

Professor Hillel Weiss of Israel's Bar Ilan University, activist and Sanhedrin spokesman promotes re-building a third Jewish temple in Jerusalem. He explains his new initiative of a ‘70 nation organization’ he hopes could eventually replace the United Nations.

World Supreme Court

Article 9 - The World Judiciary

http://worldparliament-gov.org/constitution/the-earth-constitution/

Dr. Zelenko | Exposing Satanic Depopulation Agenda

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko [Nov 27, 1973 – June 30, 2022] speaking at the Reawaken America Tour exposed the satanic agenda of depopulation being implemented worldwide. His message ought to be heard and understood by all. https://www.bitchute.com/video/c69c17cvl9u1/

Part II New Age deception

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/age-of-deception-may-31-2026-world



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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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