Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

From groceries to flights to hotel rooms, AI charges you more based on who you are

Imagine two people sitting next to each other on a plane, each having booked their seat on the same day, through the same website, for the same flight. One paid $280. The other paid $410. Or picture two neighbors ordering the same item on the same grocery delivery app at the same time — one gets charged $1,200 more per year than the other. This is not a glitch, a sale, or a coincidence. It is surveillance pricing, and it is already happening to you.

What Is Surveillance Pricing? How It Differs Dynamic Pricing

Surveillance pricing is the practice of using personal data, algorithms, and artificial intelligence to set individualized prices for goods or services based on an assessment of a specific consumer's behavior and characteristics. Also called personalized pricing or algorithmic pricing, it works by building a detailed profile of who you are and — critically — how much you are likely to be willing to pay.

The data companies use to make this determination is far more intimate than most people realize. According to a March 2026 investigation by the U.S. House Oversight Committee, companies use geolocation, demographics, browsing history, purchase history, device type, battery life, and even mouse clicks to assign different prices to different individuals — in ways consumers cannot understand, anticipate, or control.

The goal is simple and ruthless: figure out the maximum price you will pay before you walk away, and charge you exactly that.

On the other hand, dynamic pricing — where prices fluctuate based on supply and demand — has existed for decades. Airline tickets go up during peak travel season. Uber surge pricing kicks in on New Year's Eve. Hotel rates climb during a major convention. These are market-wide price changes that affect everyone equally.

What Can You Do to Protect Yourself

Continues at https://www.latintimes.com/surveillance-pricing-what-it-why-its-legal-how-protect-yourself-597629

I outsmarted AI Algorithms that change prices

You Can’t Make This Stuff Up

July 17, 2026

We are evaluated based on our past purchases.

Now with RAM prices going “up” and Apple raising their prices by 20% on everything but an iPhone, it is obvious to me now they want us off our MacBooks and iPads.

Chris the Producer YT

Most of the things you interact with online are tracking your location, your device type, and your digital footprint to predict exactly how desperate you are to buy something. If the algorithm thinks you have money, or simply lack options, it alters the price in real-time.

Source https://youcantmakethisstuffup.substack.com/p/surveillance-pricing

Canada’s new surveillance pricing rules not likely to take effect before 2028

June 16, 2026

How do you feel about paying a higher price just b/c it’s your payday?

The federal government wants to be “super careful” as it tackles surveillance pricing, Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon said after tabling the government’s new privacy bill.

Under the plan outlined by Solomon, those rules on surveillance pricing are unlikely to be in place before 2028.

At a press conference, Solomon said one of his first acts once the bill passes will be to direct the new online safety and privacy regulator to issue guidance on what counts as surveillance pricing.

He said in the interview Canadians will then be able to file complaints based on that guidance, which will state what’s allowed and what’s not allowed under the privacy legislation.

“If you don’t comply with that, you’ll be in contravention of the act, and the commission has the full authority to enforce it,” he said.

Continues at https://www.ctvnews.ca/business/article/canadas-new-surveillance-pricing-rules-not-likely-to-take-effect-before-2028/

Data mining

CTV news article reads ‘People who collect reward points to get discounts won’t be affected’. Does that mean you collect more reward points b/c you’re paying more for what you purchase?

Data mining is one way AI was able to profile unaware humans in the first place, based on ‘scarcity’ mentality [not enough] engineered by globalists through debt slavery.

Humans have no idea what is going on behind the scenes. How can compromised governments ever be considered a solution to surveillance pricing?

Surveillance pricing seems to be just one of the costs of collective denial, ignoring facts, silence and fear, at a time when there is everything to gain by examining timely new information in advanced neuroscience and cutting edge quantum physics, to influence the field of probabilities and create another reality that is fair, care, share.

Neuroplasticity: Personal Identity Shift 2026

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/from-cosmogenesis-to-evolution-of

Share

Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

digital