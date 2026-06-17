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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Dr. Tom Cowan explains

The human body is a Field not a factory. If you knew the truth about the heart you would never consent to statins and/or beta blockers again. Short video https://substack.com/@michaelmcgarrell/note/c-275245002

Francisco Torrent-Guasp (1931-2005) was a pioneering cardiologist who made significant contributions to our understanding of heart anatomy and function. His innovative theory regarding the structure of the heart as a band of muscle, characterized by a double helical coil, revolutionized how cardiac contractions and blood flow are understood. Despite his sudden passing, his work continues to influence the field of cardiology. Continues at https://www.academia.edu/10617280/Francisco_Torrent_Guasp_1931_2005_

Refutation of the pressure propulsion premise of heart function

In 1932, Bremer of Harvard filmed the blood in the very early embryo circulating in self-propelled mode in spiralling streams before the heart was functioning. Amazingly, he was so impressed with the spiralling nature of the blood flow pattern that he failed to realize that the phenomena before him had demolished the pressure propulsion principle. Earlier in 1920, Steiner, of the Goetheanum in Switzerland had pointed out in lectures to medical doctors that the heart was not a pump forcing inert blood to move with pressure but that the blood was propelled with its own biological momentum, as can be seen in the embryo, and boosts itself with "induced" momenta from the heart. He also stated that the pressure does not cause the blood to circulate but is caused by interrupting the circulation. Experimental corroboration of Steiner's concepts in the embryo and adult is herein presented. Continues at https://wwwfm.rudolfsteinerelib.org/RelArtic/Marinelli/

Physical and non-physical being

The more a human raises their frequency, the more order and harmony they experience b/c they move closer to Infinite Intelligence and away from feeding [energizing] the beast system.

Six steps to activate your torus

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-six-steps-to-activate-your

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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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